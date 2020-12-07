American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Initiates Call for Entries for Media Orthopaedic Reporting Excellence Awards

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) invites journalists and print, online and broadcast news outlets to submit content to be considered for the 2021 Media Orthopaedic Reporting Excellence (MORE) Awards. Established in 2006, the MORE Awards is a prestigious honor in musculoskeletal healthcare journalism in the United States. The AAOS is appreciative of the significant role that journalists play in society and established the MORE Awards to encourage and support accurate and inspiring health-related reporting that both educates and informs patients about musculoskeletal health issues, innovative bone and joint treatments, preventative care and patient recovery.

"With the huge volume of existing news sources, it is important the public is accurately informed about musculoskeletal care, states AAOS President Joseph Bosco, III, MD, FAAOS. "Accurate knowledge is the best form of preventative medicine. Not only do these news stories encourage patients to make better educated decisions, but they also help advance the healthcare landscape by advocating for improved patient care. The Academy is honored to celebrate the journalists and reporters who help to raise awareness."

To date, more than 290 awards have been distributed to national and local media outlets such as CNN, ABC News, USA Today, Parade, Chicago Tribune, The Boston Globe, Forbes.com, FOX-TV Baltimore, and CBS Newspath. This award considers stories written for a consumer audience from one of the following six categories:

Multimedia news package

Newspaper feature

Broadcast feature

Online journalism

Audio digital storytelling, including podcasts

Advocacy journalism

All entrants must be established journalists or freelance writers, editors or producers working in the print, broadcast or online news industry. Entries are judged by an expert panel of orthopaedic surgeons based upon new trends and technology, medical and technical accuracy, clarity and style, and creative concept. Submissions are due Friday, January 22, 2021 and winners will be announced in June. To nominate a story at no cost, visit the AAOS newsroom on AAOS.org.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook , Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Related Links

www.aaos.org

