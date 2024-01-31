American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Introduces the Shoulder & Elbow Registry Powered by PatientIQ

Expanded partnership with PatientIQ builds on success of Fracture & Trauma Registry integration

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) has expanded its partnership with PatientIQ to offer Shoulder & Elbow Registry (SER) participants a turnkey solution for data submission. Integration of PatientIQ's cloud-based platform into the SER marks the second AAOS Registry to offer a seamless experience that simplifies the ability to automate the collection and normalization of outcomes data. Together with AAOS, PatientIQ is reducing barriers to tracking evidence-based best practices and advancing the delivery of musculoskeletal care.

Building on Fast-Growing Adoption

AAOS first partnered with PatientIQ in December 2022 to integrate its cloud-based platform directly with Fracture & Trauma Registry (FTR) participants' electronic health records (EHR) and simplify the ability to collect and submit registry data. Within eight months' time, the partnership yielded a more than 20% increase in data submitted to the FTR and, today, the registry has gained more than 20 new participating sites. Given the swift success of the offering, AAOS sought to expand access outside of the FTR to its other clinical registries, beginning with the SER.

"Since the inception of the Shoulder & Elbow Registry, the AAOS has sought to revolutionize the way data can be leveraged to improve patient care," said Grant E. Garrigues, MD, FAAOS, SER Steering Committee Chair. "PatientIQ's technology and expertise in orthopedic data collection and analysis furthers our ability to establish best practices and optimize patient outcomes."

A New Tier of Registry Participation Technology

To optimize AAOS registry participation, PatientIQ leverages FHIR-based APIs and other live integration functionality to extract and translate critical health information into registry-compliant specifications and submit it on behalf of participating orthopaedic surgeons. In doing so, PatientIQ eliminates the administrative and technological burden often associated with submitting procedural, post-operative, and patient-reported outcomes data to clinical registries.

"We're excited to continue building a modern clinical registry infrastructure with the AAOS, in which our technology can serve as a powerful conduit to clinical discovery," said Matthew Gitelis, CEO, PatientIQ.

Hospital sites, ambulatory service centers, or institutions where fracture and trauma or shoulder and elbow-related incidents are treated are invited to participate in the FTR and SER registries. To get involved with the FTR or SER, email an AAOS Registry engagement associate at [email protected], call 847-292-0530, or visit www.aaos.org/registries.

For more information about PatientIQ, visit www.patientiq.io.

AAOS Registry Program The AAOS Registry Program's mission is to improve orthopaedic care through the collection, analysis, and reporting of actionable data. The American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), the Academy's hip and knee replacement registry, is the cornerstone of the AAOS's Registry Program, and the world's largest national registry of hip and knee joint replacement data by annual procedural count, with more than 3 million procedures contained within its database. Additional registries include the Fracture & Trauma Registry (FTR), the Musculoskeletal Tumor Registry (MsTR), the Shoulder & Elbow Registry (SER), and the American Spine Registry (ASR), a collaborative effort between the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and the AAOS.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.



About PatientIQ

PatientIQ is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare technology partner for deriving actionable insights from patient outcomes data. The PatientIQ platform empowers health systems, specialty clinics, and medical device companies to systemically collect and analyze patient-reported outcomes data to improve clinical and operational performance. In addition to outcomes collection and analysis, the platform facilitates collaboration, bringing together data-driven organizations from across the country to accelerate research and push medicine forward. For more, visit www.patientiq.io.

