AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION (AAF) ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD CHAIR AND VICE CHAIR FOR 2024-25

"We couldn't ask for two more accomplished and unifying individuals than Jack and Jacki to lead us in the coming year. Both are intimately knowledgeable about AAF's importance and contributions to the advertising, media, marketing and tech communities having witnessed, first-hand, AAF at work, albeit as a former Board Member (Jack) or Advertising Hall of Achievement inductee (Jacki)," said Steve Pacheco, President and CEO, AAF. He added, "I want to thank our outgoing Chair, Helen Lin, for her leadership this past year, presiding over the association during one of its most expansive years ever, including the launch of our AAF Foundation."

Mr. Bamberger most recently served as Vice Chair of the AAF Board and is being elevated to the role of Board Chair. He is currently GM of Agency Business, US for TikTok where he serves as the main point of contact for the platform and its advertising partners. Jack has previously served on AAF's Board of Directors as well as been a prior winning participant in the AAF National Student Advertising Competition. This is in addition to his 20+ years of digital and traditional media experience. Said Jack, "The AAF has had a profound impact on my entire career - starting as a college student when I competed in the AAF National Student Advertising Competition decades ago. The opportunity for me to play a role in shaping the next chapter of the advertising industry, along with the incredible AAF staff and Board, gives me immense joy, satisfaction and purpose to meaningfully give back to an industry that has been so generous to me."

Joining Jack will be Jacki Kelley, EVP and Chief Client Officer and Chief Business Officer at Interpublic Group. Jacki will serve as Vice Chair. Her list of awards and accomplishments is unsurpassed – from being named a Matrix Award Honoree by New York Advertising Women of New York, to being a prior inductee into the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement. She's been cited as one of advertising's 100 most influential women and a recipient of the Jack Avrett Volunteer Spirit Award. Over the course of her distinguished 25 years of service, she's been a CEO with dentsu and Universal McCann, as well as COO at Bloomberg Media. Said Ms. Kelley, "I am a life-long student of this industry and have deep admiration for the unique role that the AAF plays. The organization addresses the pressing opportunities and challenges of today and helps us attract and develop the talent of the future through the Ad Clubs around the country. I'm excited to lend my voice as we continue to shape the future of the advertising industry."

Outgoing Board Chair Helen Lin commented, "Where does the time go? It seems like only yesterday that I first assumed my role as Board Chair. The AAF is an organization dedicated to bringing talent into the industry, keeping them, and helping them to chart their path to growth through training, upskilling and mapping the right opportunities. I am honored to have been able to play a small part in this ongoing quest."

Jack and Jacki assume their new roles on July 1, 2024.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION (AAF)

The AAF's Board of Directors guides and oversees the Federation's signature events and initiatives, including the Advertising Hall of Fame, Advertising Hall of Achievement, American Advertising Awards, Advertising Day on the Hill, Most Promising Multicultural Students Program, and HBCUs for Advertising – all serving the Federation's 35,000+ professional members nationwide, 4,000+ students and educators, and more than 60+ corporate members spanning media and tech companies, advertisers and agencies. Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising." Visit https://aaf.org/ .

SOURCE American Advertising Federation