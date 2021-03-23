American Airlines & Fareportal Sign 5-Year Agreement

Fareportal and American Airlines Sign 5-Year Agreement Tweet this

The value of Fareportal's technology focus in expanding the relationship is evident.

"Fareportal and American Airlines both understand the importance of providing the best content in the places where customers prefer to shop. Our NDC integration has created a successful platform to support those goals," commented Chema Alvarado, Fareportal EVP, Supplier Relations.

"Fareportal has been an important partner to American for years and entering this next phase in our relationship together is an exciting milestone," said Neil Geurin, Managing Director of Digital and Distribution for American Airlines. "We're optimistic about the successful NDC integration and look forward to making it even easier for customers to access the content that interests them in the future."

After a tough 2020, the travel industry is seeing signs of renewed interest in travel from the American consumer.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel , Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

SOURCE Fareportal

Related Links

http://www.fareportal.com

