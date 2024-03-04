American Airlines orders 85 Boeing 737 MAX jets, expands fleet with 737-10 model

SEATTLE, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and American Airlines announced today the carrier will further modernize its global fleet with its first order for the largest 737 MAX airplane. American is committing to 115 of the 737-10 model, which includes a new order for 85 jets and a conversion of a previous order for 30 of the smaller 737-8 variant. The airline is also announcing options to purchase 75 additional 737-10 jets in the future.

"Over the past decade, we have invested heavily to modernize and simplify our fleet, which is the largest and youngest among U.S. network carriers," said American's CEO Robert Isom. "These orders will continue to fuel our fleet with newer, more efficient aircraft so we can continue to deliver the best network and record-setting operational reliability for our customers."

With this agreement, American will more than double its 737 MAX order book from about 70 airplanes to more than 150, supporting the airline's long-term growth strategy with highly efficient jets for its domestic and short-haul international network. The 737-10 will complement American's current fleet of 737-8 airplanes, allowing the airline to tap into the 737 MAX family's commonality and flexibility to efficiently meet growing travel demand.

737-8: Delivering improvements in fuel, emissions and cost performance , the 737-8 can fly 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km) and seats 162 to 210 passengers depending on configuration.

Delivering improvements in fuel, emissions and cost performance the 737-8 can fly 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km) and seats 162 to 210 passengers depending on configuration. 737-10: Offering the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane, the 737-10 can carry up to 230 passengers and offers a range of up to 3,100 nautical miles (5,740 km).

"We deeply appreciate American Airlines' trust in Boeing and its confidence in the 737 MAX family. American's selection of the 737-10 will provide even greater efficiency, commonality and flexibility for its global network and operations," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Our team here at Boeing is committed to delivering on this new order and supporting American's strategic growth with one of the industry's largest and most modern fleets."

With firm orders for more than 150 737 MAXs and 25 787 Dreamliners, American will add more than 180 Boeing airplanes to its fleet in the next decade.

