Boeing, RAAF Achieve CCA Missile Fire from MQ-28 Ghost Bat

- MQ-28 Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) shoots down an airborne target

- Groundbreaking mission showcases MQ-28 Ghost Bat's autonomous end-to-end combat capabilities

- Counter-air weapons engagement demonstrates power of crewed-uncrewed teaming between an MQ-28, E-7A and F/A-18F

WOOMERA, Australia, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic achievement, Boeing [NYSE: BA] and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) have successfully executed a force integrated air-to-air autonomous weapon engagement from an MQ-28 Collaborative Combat Aircraft.

The landmark mission involved an MQ-28 Ghost Bat teaming with a RAAF E-7A Wedgetail and F/A-18F Super Hornet to destroy a fighter-class target drone.

An MQ-28 Ghost Bat fires an AIM-120 missile to successfully demonstrate a force integrated air-to-air autonomous weapon engagement. (Boeing)

"This is the first time an autonomous aircraft has completed an air-to-air weapon engagement with an AIM-120 missile, establishing the MQ-28 as a mature combat capable CCA," said Amy List, managing director, Boeing Defence Australia.

"This latest achievement proves the advantage specialized CCA platforms bring to defense forces' mission effectiveness, delivering increased operational mass and data exchange for informed decision-making while reducing cost and crewed pilot risk."

Key mission highlights:

The MQ-28, E-7A and F/A-18F launched from separate locations.

Once airborne, an E-7A operator took custodianship of the MQ-28 ensuring safety and engagement oversight.

The F/A-18F teamed with the MQ-28 in combat formation to provide sensor coverage, and once the Super Hornet identified and tracked the target, targeting data was shared across all three platforms.

The MQ-28 adjusted its position and received authorization from the E-7A to engage and successfully destroy the target using a Raytheon AIM-120 AMRAAM missile.

"This exercise demonstrates the maturity and sophistication of Boeing's mission autonomy solution which is built on open standards and government architectures and is capable of integrating with fourth, fifth and sixth generation aircraft," said Colin Miller, vice president and general manager for Phantom Works, Boeing Defense, Space & Security's advanced research, development and rapid prototyping division.

"It is a true example of speed-to-capability. The team implemented open architectures and an advanced digital ecosystem to develop the necessary hardware, software, and mission systems required to successfully integrate, test and employ the weapon in a live, operationally relevant scenario in under eight months."

The exercise was a collaborative effort between Boeing, the RAAF, U.S. Air Force and industry partners.

