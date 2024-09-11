American Alliance for Equal Rights Concludes Lawsuit Against the Fearless Fund's Black-Only "Strivers Grant Contest"

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER) entered into a settlement agreement with the Fearless Fund over the Fund's black-only Strivers Grant Contest which AAER challenged in federal court on August 2, 2023.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruled on June 3, 2024, that the Grant Contest likely violated 42 U.S.C. §1981 which guarantees all Americans the same right to contract, thus protecting the equal rights of all persons to make and enforce contracts without respect to race.

As of today, the Fearless Fund has permanently closed the grant contest and will never reopen it.

Edward Blum, president of AAER said, "The American Alliance for Equal Rights encouraged the Fearless Fund to open its grant contest to Hispanic, Asian, Native American and white women but Fearless has decided instead to end it entirely."

Blum added, "Race-exclusive programs like the one the Fearless Fund promoted are divisive and illegal. Opening grant programs to all applicants, regardless of their race, is enshrined in our nation's civil rights laws and supported by significant majorities of all Americans."

AAER will not be disclosing any information about legal fees.

