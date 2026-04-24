AMERICAN-ARAB ANTI-DISCRIMINATION COMMITTEE (ADC) APPOINTS JENIN YOUNES INTERIM PRESIDENT

Appointment Comes at a Moment When ADC's Advocacy and Legal Work Has Never Been More Urgent — In Courts, On Campuses, and In Congress

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) today announces that in a special meeting the Board voted to appoint Jenin Younes as Interim President, effective immediately. Younes has served as the ADC's National Legal Director since September 2025. She spent her career defending people against government overreach, across ideologies, across issues, and in the most consequential forums available. Younes has a deep commitment to ADC's mission and a clear understanding of what this organization means to ADC constituents, its employees and the greater Arab American community.

Jenin Younes

The appointment of Younes is a deliberate one that comes at a moment when ADC's legal advocacy work has never been more urgent in courts, on campuses, and in Congress. The role has been under consideration by the Board for the last four years but was accelerated to provide the organization with stable leadership during this period, based upon her qualifications and the Board's confidence in her ability to lead ADC forward with authority and focus.

ABOUT THE ADC

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is the largest Arab American grassroots organization in the United States, founded in 1980 by former Senator James Abourezk. ADC's mission is to defend and promote the human rights, civil rights, and liberties of at least 3.7 million Arab Americans residing in the United States. Through its work, ADC fights discrimination, enhances public understanding of Arab history and culture, and partners with marginalized communities globally to advance social justice. The ADC can be found online at: https://adc.org/.

SOURCE American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee