AMERICAN-ARAB ANTI-DISCRIMINATION COMMITTEE (ADC) WELCOMES TWO NEW MEMBERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Board Additions Bring Decades of Legal Excellence and Deep-Rooted Commitment to Arab American Civil Rights

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) today announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Johnny Simon, a nationally recognized trial attorney, and Cheryl Faris, a veteran civil rights advocate and ADC leader. Both appointments reflect ADC's ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership with individuals who possess the legal acumen, community ties, and principled advocacy that the organization's mission demands.

"At a time when our community faces some of the most serious civil rights challenges in a generation, it is essential that ADC's Board reflect the very best in legal talent, lived experience, and unwavering dedication to our mission," said Dr. Safa Rifka, National Chairman of the ADC. "Johnny and Cheryl each bring extraordinary credentials and a deep personal connection to the values that have always defined this organization. We are honored to welcome them."

As allowed in the organization's bylaws, the two members have been appointed to the board for one-year terms.

Simon is a nationally recognized trial attorney with a reputation for results in some of the most complex and consequential cases in the country. He has taken on Fortune 500 companies, hospital systems, and national insurers in state and federal courtrooms, and his work has been cited in national and international media for the change his cases help bring about as well as the results.

Raised in a Lebanese community in Fall River, Mass., Faris practiced law for 25 years at an international telecommunications company, then transitioned to teaching law and psychology at a college-prep high school in West Los Angeles, where she founded an award-winning mock trial program.

She served on the Southern Christian Leadership Council's Executive Committee in Los Angeles, was the first woman president of the Arab-American Lawyers' Association, and currently sits on the board of Impro Theatre.

Her ADC involvement dates to 1982, when she met Alex Odeh and Jim Zogby at an early LA event. She joined the local Board in 1983, was elected to the National Board in 1984, and served until 2000. Following Alex Odeh's assassination in 1985, she organized a memorial fundraiser for his family. She has served on the Los Angeles Board for five years and remains active with the annual Odeh Banquet. Her commitment to ADC is unwavering.

ABOUT ADC

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is the largest Arab American grassroots organization in the United States, founded in 1980 by former U.S. Senator James Abourezk. ADC's mission is to defend and promote the human rights, civil rights, and liberties of the more than 3.7 million Arab Americans residing in the United States. Through legal advocacy, education, rapid-response campaigns, and community organizing, ADC fights discrimination, enhances public understanding of Arab history and culture, and partners with marginalized communities globally to advance social justice. For legal assistance, contact ADC's Legal Hotline at 844-ADC-9955. For more information, visit adc.org.

SOURCE American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee