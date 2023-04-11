AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR PHYSICIAN LEADERSHIP LAUNCHES "HEALTHCARE ADMINISTRATION LEADERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT JOURNAL" TO FOCUS ON THE NEW DEMANDS FACED BY PHYSICIAN AND NON-PHYSICIAN HEALTHCARE LEADERS

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) announced today the launch of their new journal dedicated to the evolving demands placed on physician and non-physician administrators of healthcare; the Healthcare Administration Leadership and Management (HALM) Journal.

The HALM Journal will deliver results-oriented guidance for a healthcare industry moving towards inter-professional teams in a way that can create a positive impact on patient care outcomes and population health. HALM Journal is a guide to sound fiscal practice, physician and non-physician leadership issues, human resources, health IT, patient-centric care, health law and malpractice topics, and secrets of the best-run healthcare practices.

"While it is a challenging time for healthcare as an industry, it is also an exciting time as more clinicians acquire the necessary management and leadership skills to create further large-scale change for improved healthcare delivery to the general population," said Peter Angood, MD, FRCS(C), FACS, MCCM, FAAPL(Hon), president and CEO of AAPL. "The HALM Journal will help facilitate this change process through the AAPL's community's robust network for collaboration and networking.

Topics planned for the first issue include finance, health policy, leadership, human resources, and information technology.

"HALM will deliver essential learning for physicians seeking to become leaders, as they would depend on a journal to enhance their knowledge in a healthcare specialty," said Stephanie Duggan, MD, CPE, FACEP, FAAPL, regional president and CEO of Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw, Ascension Standish Hospital, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas, and chair of AAPL.

AAPL members will have access to the HALM Journal through their member portals. Submissions to the journal are welcome here.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership®

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

SOURCE AAPL