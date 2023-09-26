American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Urges VA to Issue Evidence-Based National Practice Standards

News provided by

American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

26 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

President Riddle Challenges VA to Remove Politics from Decision Making

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dru Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA, FAAN, president of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) urged the Veterans Health Administration (VA) to develop National Standards of Practice for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) that are grounded in evidence-based education and training standards, not politics, during a listening session on September 21.

"The VA's efforts to develop National Standards of Practice should be an evidence-based decision-making process that takes into account clinical capabilities and scientific evidence, and not politics, to allow CRNAs to work to their full education and training," Riddle said. "AANA recommends that board certification requirements for both physician anesthesiologists and CRNAs as a condition to practice be the gold standard."

CRNAs are responsible to the public for professional excellence through lifelong learning and practice, continued certification, continuous engagement in quality improvement and professional development, and compliance with the Standards for Nurse Anesthesia Practice and Code of Ethics for the Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Their advanced education and clinical expertise have proven time and again to be instrumental in delivering quality healthcare to patients.

During the session, which also included representatives from the physician organizations, Riddle emphasized that CRNAs are authorized to administer anesthesia at all levels in every state, and 24 states have opted out of Medicare supervision requirements. In addition, many state laws do not require a physician anesthesiologist to fulfill supervisory roles. He noted it was time for the VA to embrace a similar anesthesia care model.

"AANA believes that the VA facilities should be provided an opportunity to staff their anesthesia need in the way that works best for that facility," Riddle said. "AANA maintains that physician anesthesiologists should be utilized in direct patient care to ensure all veterans have access to the care they need… Autonomous practice has been tried and proven effective in our military system, and there is no reason it should not be adopted by the Veterans Health Administration."

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

Also from this source

America's Veterans Deserve High Quality Anesthesia Care

Dru Riddle Begins Term as President of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.