American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Health Care Community Mourns the Passing of Dr. Loretta Ford

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) and nurse practitioners (NPs) worldwide are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Loretta C. Ford, EdD, RN, PNP, FAAN, FAANP. Ford, an internationally acclaimed nurse, innovator, educator and author, passed away on Jan. 22, at her home in Florida. She was 104 years old. Her legacy in co-founding the NP role in 1965 has left an indelible mark on the world, improving health care delivery and accessibility for patients globally.

Dr. Loretta Ford, EdD, RN, PNP, NP-C, CRNP, FAAN, FAANP,

"Dr. Ford's vision, determination and transformational leadership have enriched nursing opportunities and significantly improved patient health worldwide," said AANP President Stephen A. Ferrara, DNP. "Her legacy lives on through the more than 385,000 NPs licensed in the United States and their international colleagues, who provide comprehensive, high-quality, patient-centered care. Dr. Ford's contributions to health care will be remembered and cherished always. She was truly one of the legends of nursing."

Ford's career began as a public health nurse in rural Colorado during the 1940s and 1950s, where she recognized the pressing need for health care in underserved communities. In 1965, Ford collaborated with pediatrician Henry K. Silver, M.D., to establish the first NP program at the University of Colorado, pioneering a new era in health care delivery.

Following her semi-retirement in 1985 from her position as dean and professor emerita at the University of Rochester, Ford remained an esteemed consultant and lecturer, advocating tirelessly for the NP community. Among her numerous accolades, Ford was honored with the U.S. Surgeon General's Medallion in 2020, a testament to her exceptional contributions to public health and medicine.

"Dr. Ford was everything that one would expect from a trailblazer, thought leader and compassionate NP," said AANP CEO Jon D. Fanning, MS, CAE, CNED. "She made everyone she interacted with feel special, and her words of wisdom were legendary. As we mourn the loss, we also celebrate the time we had with this nursing icon. She will be missed but never forgotten."

Ford's legacy extends beyond her professional achievements; she will be remembered as an innovator, friend and mentor to many in the nursing community. Her words continue to inspire future generations of NPs.

"As nurses, we have a unique opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others every single day," Ford once said. "We must constantly seek new ways to improve patient care and outcomes."

As the nursing community mourns the loss of Dr. Ford, her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to health care will continue to guide and inspire generations of NPs worldwide. Memorial service arrangements are still being finalized and will be shared as soon as they are available.

