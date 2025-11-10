Nurse Practitioners Recognized Nationwide During National NP Week

AANP Announces Milestone of 461,000 Licensed NPs Delivering Trusted, Proven Care Across the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Governors, state legislators and city leaders across the country have joined the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) in celebrating National Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 9–15, 2025. This week, the nation honors the nurse practitioners (NPs) who deliver trusted, high-quality, patient-centered care to millions of Americans each year.

"The profession continues to grow, and NPs are here to lead as a key solution to the primary care access crisis that patients face throughout the nation," said AANP President Valerie Fuller, PhD, DNP. "In fact, I am pleased to announce today that the profession has grown to more than 461,000 licensed NPs nationwide. That's 461,000 solutions to providing accessible, high-quality and affordable care."

Over the past decade, the NP workforce has significantly increased, reflecting both growing public trust and the intensifying demand for comprehensive, preventive and whole-person care. NPs now serve as primary care providers for millions of Americans in urban centers, rural towns and underserved communities.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of AANP, which since 1985 has empowered NPs to advance accessible, person-centered health care through practice, education, advocacy, research and leadership. The 2025 NP Week theme, "Trusted Voices. Proven Care.", celebrates the vital role NPs play in strengthening the nation's health care system.

National NP Week offers a time to honor NPs as exceptional health care providers and remind policymakers of the importance of removing outdated barriers to practice so patients everywhere can gain direct access to NP-provided care. Nearly 50 governors and local officials have signed proclamations recognizing NP Week and commending the profession's contributions.

"NPs work to expand health care access in underserved communities across our state," Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wrote in a signed proclamation.

"NPs provide high-quality primary, acute and specialty health care services while emphasizing health promotion and disease prevention," wrote Kansas Governor Laura Kelly in a signed proclamation.

The NP profession has come a long way since Dr. Loretta Ford co-founded the first nurse practitioner program at the University of Colorado in 1965. Inspired by her vision, today's NPs continue to provide proven, compassionate care that empowers patients and strengthens communities across the nation.

About the American Association of Nurse Practitioners®

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties, representing the interests of more than 461,000 licensed NPs in the United States. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state, and national levels; advances health policy; promotes excellence in practice, education, and research; and establishes standards that best serve NPs' patients and health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP champions high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive patient-centered care. For more information, visit aanp.org .

