AMERICAN BATTERY FACTORY NAMES FORMER TESLA BATTERY CELL SCALING EXPERT JAMES HERBERMANN VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING

"James brings to American Battery Factory incredible perspective and front row experiences in evolving battery cell technology and is the perfect complement to our team as we begin our journey to develop a domestic battery manufacturing ecosystem that will make energy independence and renewable energy a reality for the United States," said Paul Charles, CEO and President of ABF. "As we lay the foundation for our factory network, I am confident James' cross-functional leadership will not only enhance the efficiency of ABF's modular approach to manufacturing, but it will also propel our unwavering quest to develop the longest-lasting LFP prismatic battery cells on the market."

Combined with his time at Tesla, Herbermann has 30 years of leadership and manufacturing experience at companies such as Duracell, Saft America and Aquion Energy, where he focused on the process development and manufacturing of battery materials, electrode processes and cell assembly for lithium ion, sodium hybrid-ion and alkaline batteries chemistries in the energy storage, telecommunications, space and defense markets. His manufacturing expertise ranges from pilot lines of 100 cells per day to full scale production of 10 million cells per day. He played a direct role in the commercialization of the Tesla 4680 dry electrode; novel Sodium Titanium Phosphate; F1 racing Li-Ion cells; Aquion Hybrid Ion (AHI®); Duracell Ultra®; Comfort Plus® modular carpet tiles; and ZIP Wall® sheathing.

"I am inspired by ABF's mission to develop a domestic supply chain for LFP batteries, especially in light of the pandemic's crippling effect on availability and our country's glaring void in battery cell manufacturing," Herbermann said. "With its strategic approach of constructing a network of modular rapid construction factories near or onsite at pack integrators and energy solution providers, ABF is on track to solve one of the planet's most pressing energy needs. I look forward to being a part of this impactful work."

At ABF, Herbermann will lead and support all aspects of ABF's cell manufacturing and production operations from start to finish. His responsibilities include equipment selection, supply chain management, innovation evaluation and integration, quality control, and calibrating and commissioning ABF factories, while establishing the path for ABF's domestic and global manufacturing expansion.

ABOUT AMERICAN BATTERY FACTORY

American Battery Factory Inc., a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery manufacturer, is developing the first-ever network of safe LFP cell giga-factories in the United States. The company is dedicated to making energy independence and renewable energy a reality for the United States by creating a domestic battery supply chain. Along with creating domestic manufacturing jobs, ABF will play a crucial role in meeting federal and state government climate change initiatives and "Made-in-USA" national security requirements. For more information, please visit www.americanbatteryfactory.com .

SOURCE American Battery Factory