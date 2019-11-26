American Bible Society Announces Top Bible Picks For Christmas

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Bible Society today announced its selections for the Top Ten Best Bible Gifts for Christmas. The list is part of American Bible Society's initiative to make the Bible one of America's most gifted items this holiday season.

"People don't often think of giving a Bible as a Christmas gift," said Dr. Nicole Martin, Director of U.S. Ministry at American Bible Society. "But there are so many beautiful and diverse Bible editions that can make cherished gifts and they can remind us all of the true origins of Christmas and the life-changing story of Jesus."

According to the 2019 State of the Bible report, the majority (72%) of Bible users still prefer to read a physical copy of the Bible, rather than a digital copy. American Bible Society curated its list from hundreds of print editions.

"The Bible is the world's bestselling book," said Peter Edman, Director of Scripture Engagement Content at American Bible Society. "But it can be difficult to choose the right one among the huge variety of editions and translations available. Our Top Ten list will help people choose the best Bible edition that will help their loved ones encounter its life-changing message."

Recent Bible translations in English differ mostly in reading level. Of the Bibles on this year's list, Contemporary English Version (CEV) is the simplest, followed by the New Living Translation (NLT). The Christian Standard Bible (CSB) is in the middle range and the English Standard Version (ESV) is more formal in feel. American Bible Society recommends choosing a more formal Bible translation for someone who likes to memorize passages, since these translations often have more mental hooks and texture.

Coloring and journaling Bibles, a recent publishing trend, are great options for readers who want to slow down while reading with the text. For those who prefer digital versions, American Bible Society recommends The Bible App from YouVersion and Global.Bible, which offers the Bible online in more than 1,000 languages, for free.

For those looking for print Bibles in other languages, American Bible Society has a growing library of print-on-demand titles to supplement its partnership with Bible Societies worldwide. These can be ordered at Bibles.com.

"God speaks every language, and he speaks to everyone," said Martin. "It is our hope that through this list we can help share the Bible with anyone seeking spiritual answers or curious about its contents, no matter their age, interests or religion."

Top Ten Best Bible Gifts for Christmas:

Best Bible For Art Lovers: Alabaster Psalms and Proverbs

Alabaster's softcover books are lithographically printed on high-quality, uncoated paper and integrate beautiful images and thoughtful design that helps readers engage with scripture in a creative way. Best Bible For Families and English as a Second Language (ESL) Readers: CEV Extreme Faith Youth Bible

This affordable and easy-to-read edition is appropriate for all ages and great for families reading aloud. The CEV translation is great for readers new to English. Best Bible for Seekers and New Believers: NLT HelpFinder Bible

This accessible edition of the New Living Translation offers guidance to help readers apply the wisdom of the Bible to their personal questions and concerns. Best Bible for People with Disabilities or Trauma: NLT Beyond Suffering Bible

We love this edition for its realism and hope about the hardest parts of life. Best Coffee Table Bible: Bible Project Coffee Table Book

While not actually a Bible, this beautiful book features illustrated summaries of each of the Bible's books to help readers understand the Bible's overall message. Best Bible for History Lovers: ESV Archaeology Study Bible

We love this Bible for its informative articles and color photos of places and objects from biblical times, offering a broader historical context for Scripture. Best Bible for Literature Lovers: CSB Reader's Bible

The Bible isn't a book of stand-alone facts or nuggets of wisdom, but a collection of writings across many literary genres, including historical narrative, poetry, and biography. This uncluttered Bible helps the reader appreciate those genres and feel the flow of the writing by presenting the text without interruptions from verse or chapter references. Best Bible for Teens: Tyndale NLT Teen Life Application Study Bible

This Study Bible includes real-life issues and stories of real teens to help answer the questions of today's high school students. Best Bible for Managing Finances: CEV Financial Stewardship

This Bible, developed in collaboration with Compass-Finances God's Way, highlights over 2,000 verses that show how God views finances and how we can steward them well. Best Bible for the Generous of Heart: Gift a Bible

For just $5 , gift a Bible to orphans, at-risk children, military servicemembers, Chinese Christians or those who have never read the Bible before in their own language through American Bible Society's giving options.

