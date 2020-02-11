American Bible Society Names John D. Clause Senior Vice President Of Advancement Ministry

Clause is a national and global fundraising leader who brings over 40 years of leadership and management experience to the position with over half of that tenure focused on Major Gift Development in the non-profit sector. He joins American Bible Society from Children International where he was the Vice President of Global Philanthropy and previously served as Senior Vice President at Prison Fellowship International. For 17 years he served at World Vision, including the role as National Vice President of Development and Philanthropy. During his time there, he designed and chaired the "For Every Child Campaign" raising over $500 million, which was the largest campaign of its kind in the history of World Vision.

"We are excited to have John join the team at American Bible Society," said Robert L. Briggs, Interim President and CEO of American Bible Society. "His passion for the Bible and global ministry combined with his impressive experience in non-profit leadership and major gift development make him uniquely qualified for the role. We are confident in John's ability to bring vision and innovation to our philanthropic efforts and our mission to see all people engage with the life-changing message of God's Word."

"I am humbled and privileged to join American Bible Society at this point in my career and the organization's history," said John Clause. "I am looking forward to becoming an integral part of seeing the transformational mission of American Bible Society carried forward here in the United States and across the world. For Americans, the importance of understanding the Bible's role in our nation's history and the significance of living out its message is at this time, critical."

About American Bible Society

Since 1816, American Bible Society has worked to make the Bible available to every person in a language and format each can understand and afford, so all people may experience its life-changing message. One of the nation's first and most enduring ministries, today's American Bible Society provides resources across a variety of platforms, enabling first-time readers and seasoned theologians alike to engage with the best-selling book of all time. For more information, visit AmericanBible.org.

