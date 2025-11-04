American Binary Partners with Oracle to Deliver Quantum-Resistant VPN for Enterprise and Defense Sectors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Binary (Ambit Inc.), a U.S. technology company pioneering post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solutions, today announced its partnership with Oracle centered around its PQC enterprise VPN, Ambit Client, hosted on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The collaboration enables government and commercial organizations to safeguard sensitive data and communications against both classical and quantum cyber threats.

Ambit Client on Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS

"Our mission has always been to protect the systems that matter most—those underpinning national security, commerce, and everyday life," said Kevin Kane, CEO of American Binary. Working with Oracle enables us to accelerate the nation's transition to quantum-safe infrastructure and ensure U.S. and allied networks remain secure for decades to come."

Future-Proof Protection Against the Quantum Threat at Hyperscale

Ambit Client combines PQC with advanced networking capabilities to provide maximum (CNSA 2.0, NIST Level 5) security across all four required components along with the fastest possible PQ throughput.

With Ambit Client, every packet is protected against Harvest-Now-Decrypt-Later (HNDL) attacks and all currently known means of decryption. When combined with OCI, organizations can rapidly scale PQ infrastructure at scale.

"Harvest now, decrypt later — one of the reasons to start encrypting data with post-quantum techniques as soon as possible" -NIST, Aug 2024

Powered by the MaxKyber® Protocol

At the core of Ambit Client lies American Binary's MaxKyber® Protocol, a modular, extensible network protocol designed to solve key PQC implementation challenges. MaxKyber® exclusively uses CNSA 2.0 PQC algorithms and can be integrated into existing solutions, while maintaining compatibility with bandwidth-limited use cases, such as mobile networks.

MaxKyber® provides a post-quantum analog to classical Diffie-Hellman methods, ensuring both interoperability and future-proof security across cloud, enterprise, and tactical networks.

Low-Friction Deployment and Use with OCI

Ambit Client allows account setup and OCI endpoint installation in minutes, while on-premises configurations typically complete within a day. Operation requires minimal training—users can initiate protection with a single click, and Ambit Client automatically maintains secure connections even through network interruptions.

Accelerating the Transition to CNSA 2.0 Infrastructure

Through this partnership, American Binary brings CNSA 2.0-aligned VPN and network protocol capabilities to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers, providing a scalable foundation for CNSA 2.0 conformant communications across defense, intelligence, and enterprise environments.

About Oracle Defense Ecosystem

The Oracle Defense Ecosystem provides a commercial foundation for joint innovation:

Oracle Sales Support : Members can work with Oracle's sales team, which serves hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide, to develop global defense market messaging and solutions that best meet the unique needs of each customer and leverage solutions from within the ecosystem to deliver unmatched technology innovation to defense organizations.

: Members can work with Oracle's sales team, which serves hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide, to develop global defense market messaging and solutions that best meet the unique needs of each customer and leverage solutions from within the ecosystem to deliver unmatched technology innovation to defense organizations. Palantir for Builders : Members can leverage Palantir Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) on OCI. Palantir's end-to-end software platform helps early-stage companies with internal operations, product development, LLM integration, security, and governance.

: Members can leverage Palantir Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) on OCI. Palantir's end-to-end software platform helps early-stage companies with internal operations, product development, LLM integration, security, and governance. Oracle Cloud Marketplace : Members can make their solutions available to customers in every OCI region globally. Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers a continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline for delivering updates and new features directly to customers, wherever they are.

: Members can make their solutions available to customers in every OCI region globally. Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers a continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline for delivering updates and new features directly to customers, wherever they are. Defense Acquisition Guidance : Members can work with Oracle's dedicated executive advisors to gain the defense, technology, and procurement expertise they need to accelerate growth.

: Members can work with Oracle's dedicated executive advisors to gain the defense, technology, and procurement expertise they need to accelerate growth. Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Acceleration : Members can significantly speed up CMMC compliance, helping save months of manual work mapping controls and setting up compliance-ready cloud architecture, by leveraging the OCI Core Landing Zone.

: Members can significantly speed up CMMC compliance, helping save months of manual work mapping controls and setting up compliance-ready cloud architecture, by leveraging the OCI Core Landing Zone. Secure Cloud Computing Architecture (SCCA) Compliance : Members can reduce the time and cost of building SCCA-compliant deployments, standardize their security approach across entire system portfolios, and simplify workload deployment by leveraging the Oracle Cloud Native SCCA Landing Zone framework and documentation, while tapping into Oracle's expertise in these areas.

: Members can reduce the time and cost of building SCCA-compliant deployments, standardize their security approach across entire system portfolios, and simplify workload deployment by leveraging the Oracle Cloud Native SCCA Landing Zone framework and documentation, while tapping into Oracle's expertise in these areas. Oracle NetSuite : Members will have access to preferred pricing for NetSuite's AI-powered business management suite, which is trusted by more than 42,000 organizations to streamline business processes and provide a scalable foundation for growth.

: Members will have access to preferred pricing for NetSuite's AI-powered business management suite, which is trusted by more than 42,000 organizations to streamline business processes and provide a scalable foundation for growth. Facilities: Members will receive access to Oracle office space used to support defense customers.

Members will receive access to Oracle office space used to support defense customers. Training and Certification: Members can benefit from Oracle University training and certification credits for OCI, applications, and database.

About American Binary

American Binary is a U.S.-based technology company developing PQC solutions to secure the world's most sensitive networks. Its flagship product, Ambit Client, and the underlying MaxKyber® Protocol uniquely leverage exclusively CNSA 2.0 algorithms.

Recognized by Leading National-Security and Cyber Authorities

American Binary's leadership in quantum-safe communications has been recognized across both the defense and cybersecurity sectors. The company was listed in Booz Allen's 2024 "Top 10 Emerging Technologies for the DoD and National Security" report. Booz Allen Hamilton, a top-tier U.S. defense contractor, underscored the urgency of adopting PQC technologies that defend against HNDL attacks, writing:

"Time is of the essence, as the U.S.'s adversaries are already collecting our data in the hopes of decrypting it in the future with a quantum computer... organizations must act now." – Booz Allen, 2024

American Binary was also named one of WhiteHawk's "Top 10 Innovative Cyber Solutions of 2024." WhiteHawk—the first online cybersecurity exchange.

