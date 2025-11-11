Bruce Schneier and Brian LaMacchia Join American Binary’s Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Binary, a U.S. technology company pioneering post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and network security, today announced the appointment of Bruce Schneier and Brian LaMacchia to its Advisory Board.

Bruce Schneier is an internationally renowned cryptographer, cybersecurity expert, and New York Times bestselling author of over a dozen books on security and privacy, including Applied Cryptography and Data and Goliath. He is currently a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University and a Lecturer in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. For more than three decades, Schneier has advised governments, corporations, and standards bodies on cryptography, security engineering, and the broader policy issues around technology and trust.

Schneier's work has consistently bridged the divide between academic theory and real world cryptography. Bruce Schneier is well known for Schneier's Law: "Anyone can invent a security system so clever that they can't imagine how to break it." He brings an invaluable mix of professional candor and pragmatic clarity that's too often absent from the broader cybersecurity community.

With regards to American Binary, Mr. Schneier noted "Moving to post-quantum cryptography is necessary to maintain security as the threat landscape changes. What I like about Ambit Client is that it is ready for the real world. It is built on established standards and known techniques. If we want to stay ahead of the quantum threat, we have to change early, make it usable, and keep it secure."

Dr. Brian LaMacchia is an applied cryptographer. He is the President of Farcaster Consulting Group, LLC, and most recently served as the first Executive Director of the MPC Alliance, a consortium of over 50 companies and academic institutions formed to accelerate awareness, acceptance, and adoption of multi-party computation (MPC) technology. Dr. LaMacchia retired from Microsoft Corporation in December 2022 after a 25+-year career with the company where he was Microsoft's Distinguished Engineer for Cryptography and head of the Security and Cryptography team within Microsoft Research. Before retiring, his team's main project was the development of post-quantum (a.k.a. "quantum-resistant") public-key cryptographic algorithms and protocols. Dr. LaMacchia was also a co-founder of the Microsoft Cryptography Review Board and consulted on security and cryptography architecture, protocols, and implementations across the company. Before moving into Microsoft Research in 2009, Dr. LaMacchia was the Architect for cryptography in Windows Security, Development Lead for .NET Framework Security and Program Manager for core cryptography in Windows 2000.

Dr. LaMacchia is an Adjunct Associate Professor in the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering at Indiana University-Bloomington and an Affiliate Faculty member of the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Washington. Dr. LaMacchia is also currently Treasurer of the International Association for Cryptologic Research (IACR), a member of the National Academies Forum on Cyber Resilience, and a Vice President of the Board of Directors of Seattle Opera. Dr. LaMacchia received S.B., S.M., and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT in 1990, 1991, and 1996, respectively.

Dr. LaMacchia commented, "There is a worldwide transition currently underway towards quantum-resistant public-key cryptography. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recently issued the first three Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) for quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, and the US National Security Agency has updated its Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite (CNSA) 2.0 to specify these new algorithms for use in US National Security Systems.

The transition to these new PQC algorithms is critical for securing the confidentiality, integrity, and authentication of government, commercial, and personal communications in the quantum era. American Binary's PQC networking technology and its Ambit Client product demonstrate that it is possible to secure today's communications against future quantum threats using PQC algorithms within a modern VPN architecture. I look forward to advising American Binary on the strategic positioning and continued development and deployment of their PQC technology."

"American Binary's mission to secure the internet's foundational layer against quantum threats aligns with the work both Bruce and Brian have advanced for decades," said Kevin Kane, CEO and Co-Founder of American Binary. "Their decision to join our Advisory Board speaks to the credibility of our approach and our shared belief that the next era of security must be built on transparency, rigor, and architectural sovereignty."

In their roles as advisors, Schneier and LaMacchia will provide strategic guidance on cryptographic design, standards compliance, and security architecture as the company scales its Ambit Client, a post-quantum secure enterprise VPN engineered to meet NSA's CNSA 2.0 requirements. Their expertise reinforces American Binary's commitment to defense-grade engineering and securing network infrastructure for defense, enterprise, and critical systems worldwide.

About American Binary

American Binary builds post-quantum encrypted network security products for enterprise and defense sectors. Its flagship product, Ambit Client, delivers a high-performance, PQC-secured VPN developed to counter today's Harvest Now, Decrypt Later attacks and tomorrow's quantum threats. The company recently announced a strategic partnership with Oracle to bring PQC VPN capabilities to enterprise and government clients.

For more information, visit www.ambit.inc .

