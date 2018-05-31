American Biotech Labs, LLC Receives Awards and New Approvals

ABL has now engineered the power of silver into antimicrobial moisturizing lotions and creams. Said Keith Moeller, CEO of American Biotech Labs, "Creating lotions and creams that are made with the antimicrobial advanced healing power of silver is a pretty daunting task, but being able to keep the moisturizers at greater than 99% organic, shows the true excellence of what we have created".

Health Canada has already approved for sales and distribution these new antibacterial lotion and cream products and distribution is anticipated to begin in the Canadian markets within the next few months. In the US markets, ABL has begun distribution of these powerful lotion and cream cosmetic products under the Silver Biotics brand of products.

