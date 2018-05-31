American Biotech Labs, LLC Receives Awards and New Approvals

AMERICAN FORK, UT, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - American Biotech Labs, LLC (ABL) has received three new awards including: Total Health Magazine's "Award of Excellence" and two Best of State awards for "Health and Wellness" and "Medical Manufacturing". ABL is a health and wellness biotech company that continues to innovate products for the medical and health industries and has received a number of FDA clearances for wound dressing gel products, including antibacterial products for both wound dressing and wound cleansing.
ABL has now engineered the power of silver into antimicrobial moisturizing lotions and creams. Said Keith Moeller, CEO of American Biotech Labs, "Creating lotions and creams that are made with the antimicrobial advanced healing power of silver is a pretty daunting task, but being able to keep the moisturizers at greater than 99% organic, shows the true excellence of what we have created".
Health Canada has already approved for sales and distribution these new antibacterial lotion and cream products and distribution is anticipated to begin in the Canadian markets within the next few months. In the US markets, ABL has begun distribution of these powerful lotion and cream cosmetic products under the Silver Biotics brand of products.
Note: Any statements released by American Biotech Labs, LLC that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.
