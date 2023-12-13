Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (the "Company") - "Annual Meeting Voting Results"

News provided by

Clifton Mining Company

13 Dec, 2023, 11:33 ET

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Company reports that shareholders approved the election of each of the five (5) director nominees. Each director nominee received affirmative votes from approximately 60% or more of the shares voted, excluding abstentions and broker non-votes, as follows (all percentages are rounded):

Director Nominee (Term)

For

Stanley J. Cutler (Term expiring 2024)

93 %

Kenneth S. Friedman (Term expiring 2025)

51 %

Scott S. Moeller (Term expiring 2025)

82 %

Jerry L. Wilhelm (Term expiring 2026)

92 %

Clifford L. Reid (Term expiring 2026)

95 %

Shareholders also ratified the appointment of MAC Accounting Group, LLP as the Company's independent auditors, with affirmative votes from approximately 95% of the shares voted. The Board of Directors had recommended a vote for this proposal.

Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN". 

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

SOURCE Clifton Mining Company

