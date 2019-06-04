American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) Brings Together Health Care Leaders In Assessment, Learning, And Improvement In Chicago September 23-25, 2019

What: ABMS Conference 2019: Innovations in Assessment, Learning and Improvement will bring together more than 500 members of the health care community including those from ABMS Member Boards, medical and professional societies, ABMS Multi-Specialty Portfolio ProgramTM, quality improvement (QI), and hospitals and health systems as well as continuing medical education providers, and others interested in the development of a continuing certification system.







Who: ABMS establishes the standards its 24 Member Boards use to develop and implement educational and professional evaluation, assessment, and certification of physician specialists. More than 880,000 physicians are certified in one or more of the approved 40 specialties and 87 subspecialties offered by the ABMS Member Boards.







Why: ABMS Conference 2019 offers health care professionals and leaders from ABMS Member Boards, hospitals and health systems, academic medical centers, specialty societies, and the credentialing and continuing professional development communities the opportunity to accelerate the transformation of Board Certification and explore the best practices in assessment and medical education, QI, health policy initiatives, and improving patient care through Board Certification.







When: September 23-25, 2019







Where: JW Marriott Chicago 151 W. Adams Street Chicago, Illinois







Conference Features: ABMS Conference 2019 will feature more than 60 breakout sessions on innovations in physician assessment and evaluation strategies, continuing professional development, health policy and research, organizational operations, marketing and communications, and QI.









Featured plenary topics and speakers at ABMS Conference 2019 include: Craig M. Campbell, MD, FRCPC (Ex Officio), Principal Senior Advisor for Competency-based Continuing Professional Development, Office of Specialty Education at The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada

Darrell G. Kirch, MD, President and CEO, Association of American Medical Colleges (Lois Margaret Nora, MD, Endowed Lecture Plenary)

Paul Gee, Vice President, Digital Product Management and Development, the JAMA Network; Chris Khoury, MBA, Vice President, Environmental Intelligence & Strategic Analytics, American Medical Association (AMA); and Kimberly Lomis, MD, Vice President, Undergraduate Medical Education Innovations, AMA







Special Attractions: Poster Session & Exhibitor Reception: Monday September 23









Hosted onsite at the JW Marriott Chicago, the Poster Session and Exhibitor Reception will highlight late-breaking research and evidence-based practices from the following areas: Innovative Methodologies to Support the Assessment, Measurement, and Evaluation of Physician Competence

Competency-based Continuing Professional Development Across the Certification System

Optimizing Best Practice in Board Certification Operations

Quality, Performance, and Patient Outcomes Metrics Leveraged through Board Certification

The Impact of Data and Analytics on Board Certification





The Call for Posters will close at midnight ET on Monday, July 8, 2019.









Exhibits: Monday and Tuesday, September 23-24 Exhibitors, which represent companies and organizations that work together with and support the work of the ABMS Member Boards community, will display and share information about their products and services throughout the day and during this informal evening reception.









New this year: Lightning Round Session

Immediately following the opening keynote presentation, six ABMS Member Boards will offer brief presentations highlighting their continuing certification physician assessment innovations.









The second annual ABMS Multi-Specialty Portfolio Program Outstanding Achievement in Quality Improvement Award will be announced at ABMS Conference 2019. The award recognizes the exemplary efforts and activities of Portfolio Program Sponsors that are working to improve patient care quality, safety, outcomes, and experiences.







Registration: ABMS is offering the following early bird registration rates until August 1, 2019: General Conference 2019 Attendees - $795 (discounted from the regular registration rate of $995)

ABMS Member Boards Staff - $425 (discounted from the regular registration rate of $550)

10% discount to any organization that registers five or more attendees at one time. Discounts will be applied after the conclusion of the Conference.





