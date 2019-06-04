American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) Brings Together Health Care Leaders In Assessment, Learning, And Improvement In Chicago September 23-25, 2019
Jun 04, 2019, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
ABMS Conference 2019: Innovations in Assessment, Learning and Improvement will bring together more than 500 members of the health care community including those from ABMS Member Boards, medical and professional societies, ABMS Multi-Specialty Portfolio ProgramTM, quality improvement (QI), and hospitals and health systems as well as continuing medical education providers, and others interested in the development of a continuing certification system.
Who:
ABMS establishes the standards its 24 Member Boards use to develop and implement educational and professional evaluation, assessment, and certification of physician specialists. More than 880,000 physicians are certified in one or more of the approved 40 specialties and 87 subspecialties offered by the ABMS Member Boards.
Why:
ABMS Conference 2019 offers health care professionals and leaders from ABMS Member Boards, hospitals and health systems, academic medical centers, specialty societies, and the credentialing and continuing professional development communities the opportunity to accelerate the transformation of Board Certification and explore the best practices in assessment and medical education, QI, health policy initiatives, and improving patient care through Board Certification.
When:
September 23-25, 2019
Where:
JW Marriott Chicago
151 W. Adams Street
Chicago, Illinois
Conference Features:
ABMS Conference 2019 will feature more than 60 breakout sessions on innovations in physician assessment and evaluation strategies, continuing professional development, health policy and research, organizational operations, marketing and communications, and QI.
Featured plenary topics and speakers at ABMS Conference 2019 include:
Special Attractions:
Poster Session & Exhibitor Reception: Monday September 23
Hosted onsite at the JW Marriott Chicago, the Poster Session and Exhibitor Reception will highlight late-breaking research and evidence-based practices from the following areas:
The Call for Posters will close at midnight ET on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Exhibits: Monday and Tuesday, September 23-24 Exhibitors, which represent companies and organizations that work together with and support the work of the ABMS Member Boards community, will display and share information about their products and services throughout the day and during this informal evening reception.
New this year: Lightning Round Session
The second annual ABMS Multi-Specialty Portfolio Program Outstanding Achievement in Quality Improvement Award will be announced at ABMS Conference 2019. The award recognizes the exemplary efforts and activities of Portfolio Program Sponsors that are working to improve patient care quality, safety, outcomes, and experiences.
Registration:
ABMS is offering the following early bird registration rates until August 1, 2019:
For additional ABMS Conference 2019 information or to register and attend:
Visit ABMS Conference 2019
SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties
