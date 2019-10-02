American Board of Medical Specialties Names Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading organization that oversees the standards for physician board certification in the United States, has named Julie Hubbard its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In this role, Hubbard will serve as ABMS' strategic financial lead, working in partnership with the ABMS Leadership Team, Board of Directors and other key stakeholders to ensure that the organization's financial plans are aligned to support its strategic goals and long-term plans. Among her responsibilities as CFO, Julie will lead resource and investment strategies and partner with functional and programmatic teams to identify new opportunities as well as further support current key initiatives and strategies at ABMS and with its Member Boards. Hubbard will report to Chief Operating Office Ms. Laura Skarnulis.

"We are so pleased to have Julie join the ABMS team as our Chief Financial Officer," stated Richard E. Hawkins, MD, ABMS President and Chief Executive Officer. "With her experience in fiscal stewardship and her commitment to mission-driven organizations, I am certain she will ensure that ABMS is fiscally prepared and poised to achieve long-term growth, which is critical to our mission of helping improve the quality of care for the patients, families and communities we serve."

Hubbard brings to ABMS a wealth of financial, strategic, and leadership experience in both the not-for-profit and corporate business sectors. She has dedicated a great deal of her work experience at organizations that are community-benefit driven, holding leadership positions at Easter Seals as the Senior Vice President of Finance, the Spencer Foundation as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and the Oprah Winfrey Foundation as the Treasurer and Controller. She also worked for Kraft, a Fortune 500 corporation, holding a series of roles beginning with Manager, Financial Planning and Analysis for US Salesforce in 1997 and ending as the Director of Financial Planning, Reporting and Analysis, Cheese Division, ending in 2005.

Hubbard earned her Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Alma College in Alma, Michigan.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing physician certification in the United States. ABMS establishes the standards its 24 Member Boards use to develop and implement educational and professional evaluation, assessment, and certification of physician specialists, helping to improve the quality of care to the patients, families and communities we serve. More than 900,000 physicians are certified in one or more of the approved 40 specialties and 87 subspecialties offered by the ABMS Member Boards. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties

Related Links

http://www.abms.org

