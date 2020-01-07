American Board of Medical Specialties Names Senior Vice President, Certification Standards and Programs

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading organization that oversees the standards for physician board certification in the United States, has named Greg Ogrinc, MD, MS its Senior Vice President, Certification Standards and Programs.

In this role, Dr. Ogrinc will oversee all aspects of the ABMS program of certification, including initial certification and continuing certification. In particular, he will provide strategic leadership for the ongoing evolution and implementation of ABMS' board certification standards and programming. He will also serve as the primary external medical expert regarding ABMS and its Member Boards' certification processes and policies.

"We are so pleased to have Greg join the ABMS team as our Senior Vice President, Certification Standards and Programs," stated Richard E. Hawkins, MD, ABMS President and Chief Executive Officer. "Greg's experience and leadership in quality improvement and physician board certification is unmatched and undoubtedly will help ABMS as it works with its Member Boards and stakeholders to transform the physician certification experience."

Dr. Ogrinc previously served as the Senior Associate Dean for Medical Education at Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College and as a hospitalist at the White River Junction (WRJ) VA Medical Center in Vermont. Among his many leadership positions, he served as the Associate Chief of Staff for Education at WRJ and a Senior Scholar for its Quality Scholars program.

Dr. Ogrinc is internationally known as a medical education innovator who is dedicated to improving the quality of care delivered by board certified physicians. He was a founding member and Vice Chair of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Health Professional Education Collaborative, which helped establish the IHI Open School. In addition, he was Geisel's founding representative in the Kern National Network for Caring and Character in Medicine that focuses on developing character, competence, and caring. He was a co-course Director for "Statistics of Improvement" at The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice.

He also served on an American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) workgroup on systems-based practice and how best to operationalize the evaluation of Maintenance of Certification Improvement in Medical Practice (Part IV). Dr. Ogrinc is the lead author of the Fundamental of Healthcare Improvement book, an interprofessional text, now in its 3rd edition, that introduces the knowledge and skills of quality improvement. He is the co-leader of the Standards for Quality Improvement Reporting Excellence (SQUIRE) guidelines, a set of publication guidelines for sharing quality improvement work through published literature.

Dr. Ogrinc received his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio and earned a master's degree from Dartmouth Medical School, Center for Evaluative Clinical Sciences in Hanover, New Hampshire. He received his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing physician certification in the United States. ABMS establishes the standards its 24 Member Boards use to develop and implement educational and professional evaluation, assessment, and certification of physician specialists, helping to improve the quality of care to the patients, families and communities we serve. More than 900,000 physicians are certified in one or more of the approved 40 specialties and 87 subspecialties offered by the ABMS Member Boards. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties

Related Links

http://www.abms.org

