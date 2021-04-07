American Building Services Launches New Website & eCommerce Portal

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. and WHEELING, Ill., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Building Services (or "ABS"), Illinois's premier supplier of architectural doors, frames, hardware and specialty products including electronic access control and systems integration services, has announced the launch of their new company website and e-commerce portal at www.abschicago.com.

Established in 1968 and acquired by the Cook & Boardman Group in 2019, ABS serves the commercial, educational, institutional and multi-family housing markets in the greater Chicago metropolitan area. As a division of the nation's largest commercial door and hardware distributor, ABS offers a full suite of services not available through any other source - including pre-installation of hardware, systems integration services and access to more than 20,000 online products available for quick shipment through Cook & Boardman's ecommerce store.

"Site visitors will have access to extensive technical resources including a library of How To videos, downloadable white papers and the ability to chat live with an industry expert," noted Lee Menn, ABS EVP & General Manager. "The new ABS website showcases the value added services of our local team while providing an added level of customer service," added Tim Koenig, ABS Vice President, Sales, "including the convenience of online purchasing and expedited shipment."

The ABS management team worked with Cook & Boardman's corporate marketing group and Dallas, TX-based digital agency Imaginuity to create the site, which launched to the public on April 5, 2021. For more information visit www.abschicago.com.

About American Building Services

American Building Services, a division of The Cook & Boardman Group, is one of Chicago's oldest and most respected suppliers of commercial doors, frames, hardware and access control products. Established in 1968, ABS serves commercial, institutional and multi-family construction markets, as well as the MRO and service needs of customers throughout the greater Chicago area. For more information, visit www.abschicago.com or call 847-541-0002.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company also provides full security integration services through its A3 Communications division - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 60 locations across 18 states and nationwide through their ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

SOURCE The Cook & Boardman Group

