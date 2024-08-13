Cook & Boardman Acquires Brymer Communication Services, LLC dba BryComm

Company continues nationwide total opening solutions expansion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the leading specialty distributor of commercial entry solutions and systems integration services, has announced the acquisition of Brymer Communication Services, LLC ("BryComm") headquartered in Hutto, TX. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, BryComm specializes in design engineering, installation, and maintenance of multiple types of infrastructure networks and proudly serves customers throughout Texas.

"We are thrilled to welcome BryComm to the Cook & Boardman family. Their strong reputation in the industry and talented group of personnel will strengthen our position in the market and drive continued growth. We are looking forward to working with Cory and the rest of their team to achieve even greater success in the future," said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B.

"BryComm has a history of fostering great relationships with all its stakeholders. We've always had an aggressive growth mindset, expanding rapidly without sacrificing the core values that made us successful. Partnering with Cook & Boardman will fuel that growth while strengthening the pillars upon which BryComm's reputation was built. This collaboration will provide exciting new opportunities for our employees, customers, and partners. We are thrilled to join the Cook & Boardman team as they transform the industry," said Cory Brymer, owner and CEO of BryComm.

The company will continue to operate under the name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. BryComm represents C&B's seventh acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor to Cook and Boardman.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is one of the leading specialty distributors of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company is also one of the nation's largest and fastest growing providers of integrated security solutions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves non-residential and multi-family markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 70 locations across 23 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com .

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $47 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn's 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

