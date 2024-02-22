American Business Systems Celebrates 30 Years of Empowering Entrepreneurs in the Medical Billing Industry

Announces New Staffing Partnership, AI Tools on the Horizon

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Business Systems (ABS), a medical billing industry leader specializing in helping aspiring entrepreneurs establish their own independent medical billing businesses, proudly marks its 30th anniversary.

Founded by Patrick Phillips in 1994, and now led by his son, CEO Adam Phillips, the second generation family-owned business has helped hundreds of individuals launch medical billing businesses. "We are proud of the impact we've had on our owners' lives and in the medical billing industry over the past three decades," said Founder Patrick Phillips.

As ABS commemorates its 30th anniversary, the company looks forward to a future marked by continued growth and innovation, including rolling out new technology and staffing solutions to their owners in the coming months.

ABS' product development team is working with their technology partners to develop cutting edge artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance their services for owners and their physician clients. "AI is a game-changer. It's going to dramatically increase efficiency in charting, coding, and filing claims for our owners and their physician clients," said Adam Phillips.

Additionally, ABS has partnered with a medical billing staffing company, giving their owners access to cost-effective, highly skilled, expert billing contractors. "Easy access to qualified billing staff allows our owners to scale their businesses more quickly and efficiently," said Adam Phillips. "We're always looking for new avenues of support for our owners. They're thrilled to have access to a solid staffing solution."

"As a family business, the success stories of our owners are personal to us. ABS' 30th anniversary is a reflection of our team's dedication and the trust our owners have placed in us. We are excited to continue fostering entrepreneurship and driving innovation in the medical billing industry."

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS SYSTEMS

American Business Systems, LLC (ABS) is a comprehensive medical billing training and support provider, offering services ranging from medical billing training to ongoing support and troubleshooting. With decades of combined experience and a team of highly skilled professionals, ABS ensures that its clients remain successful and compliant. For more information about ABS visit www.absystems.com.

