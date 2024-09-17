American Camp Association announces President/CEO Transition

ACA celebrates Tom Rosenberg's transformational leadership over the past eight years.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Camp Association (ACA) and its president and CEO, Tom Rosenberg, announced today that Rosenberg will be stepping down next month. ACA COO Henry DeHart will become Interim CEO, and the ACA Board of Directors will begin a search for ACA's next CEO. To ensure a seamless transition, Rosenberg will provide support to DeHart through the end of the year.

"Under Tom's leadership, we've seen unprecedented growth as an organization and a community, and we've become stronger for it," said Board Chair Lizabeth Fogel, EdD. "Among his many contributions to ACA, Tom led our move to a new national structure and coordinated the development and implementation of an historic five-year strategic plan. Most recently, Tom was instrumental in securing a $45 million, six-year investment in our transformative Character at Camp initiative. We look forward to celebrating Tom's leadership, unparalleled dedication to camp, and legacy of success."

Henry DeHart has served as the chief operating officer of ACA for the past six years. DeHart has devoted his career to camp and youth development, serving 10 years as executive director at Camp Seagull in North Carolina and six years as executive vice president of camping services for YMCA of the Triangle Area, Inc. "Our top priority is to continue to offer camp professionals and ACA staff the support, stability, transparency, and clarity required to maintain excellence," said DeHart. "We are so grateful to Tom for his leadership and passion and are excited to build on our already comprehensive plans to ensure continuity in our projects and operations while building toward an even brighter future."

Former Board Chair Scott Brody said, "Perhaps the most impressive example of Tom's leadership was how ACA pivoted during the Covid-19 epidemic. Together with our dedicated board and our exceptional ACA staff, Tom worked tirelessly to support the field and deliver CDC-approved protocols for how camps could safely operate that summer, resulting in a significant positive impact on youth, families, and camps, and paving the way for schools to operate safely in the fall of 2020."

"It's been an honor to lead the Association through a transformational period of impact and progress," said Rosenberg. "I am proud of all that our team of ACA staff and volunteers has achieved together to empower camps to create quality experiences for all that build a world of belonging and growth. I look forward to writing, connecting, and continuing my passion for this work. I also look forward to supporting Henry DeHart, a respected colleague, during this period of transition. I know that ACA will continue to accomplish great things."

"Each of us on the board and staff will move forward with the same dedication and focus Tom brings to our mission," said Fogel. "Change brings opportunity. We will stay in touch with all stakeholders about next steps, including the search process, transition plans, and more. We're excited about our future together and are appreciative of Henry's steady leadership during this period of transition."

About American Camp Association

The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization serving the more than 20,000 year-round and summer camps in the US that annually serve 26 million campers. ACA is committed to collaborating with those who believe in quality camp and outdoor experiences for children, youth, and adults. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education, and professional development, and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accreditation provides public evidence of a camp's voluntary commitment to the health, safety, risk management, and overall well-being of campers and staff. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org

