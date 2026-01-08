American Camp Association Receives $400,000 Grant to Strengthen Disaster Preparedness and Response at Camp

Investment will support vulnerable camps through accreditation access and nationwide climate-preparedness training.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Camp Association® (ACA) is pleased to launch Strengthen Disaster Preparedness and Response at Camp, a national initiative designed to equip camps with the tools, training, and support needed to respond to climate-related challenges.

This new program will advance disaster readiness across the camp community through two key areas of investment. First, ACA will launch a cohort-based accreditation support program specifically for camps experiencing financial hardship and heightened vulnerability to weather-related disasters. Through an application and selection process, up to 50 camps will receive guided assistance as they work toward accreditation — a framework that strengthens safety, emergency planning, and overall program quality. This targeted support will help camps that may not otherwise have the resources to implement comprehensive preparedness practices.

The initiative is made possible through a three-year, $400,000 grant from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies (MACP). In addition, the MACP grant will support ACA's Climate Symposium, a virtual professional development event open to camp leaders nationwide. Featuring expert keynote speakers and topic-specific breakout sessions, the symposium focuses on climate-related disaster preparedness, mitigation, and response strategies, ensuring the broader field benefits from current research, tools, and best practices.

"With these new preparedness efforts, we can reduce barriers for camps that are most vulnerable to weather-related disasters," said Henry DeHart, CEO of ACA. "By investing in accreditation support and expanding access to high-quality training, we're helping camps build safer, more resilient environments for every camper and staff member."

As extreme weather events grow in frequency and impact, camps across the United States face new operational challenges — from wildfire smoke to severe storms and flooding. Through this initiative, ACA aims to provide direct support to camps most at risk while also elevating preparedness practices across the entire field. Learn more at ACAcamps.org/preparedness-project.

About the American Camp Association

The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization serving the more than 15,000 year-round and summer camps in the US that annually serve 26 million campers. ACA is committed to collaborating with those who believe in quality camp and outdoor experiences for children, youth, and adults. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education, and professional development, and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accreditation provides public evidence of a camp's voluntary commitment to the health, safety, risk management, and overall well-being of campers and staff. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org.

About Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies

Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies (MACP) provides meaningful assistance to society, the arts, and the environment. Based in Minnesota, MACP is the umbrella over two grantmaking foundations: Margaret A. Cargill Foundation and Anne Ray Foundation. Rooted in guidance from our founder, Margaret Cargill, we support work in communities through highly collaborative relationships with grantees and other partners. Our global funding spans seven domains connected through common strategies and approaches: Animal Welfare, Arts & Cultures, Disaster Relief & Recovery, Environment, Legacy & Opportunity, Quality of Life, and Teachers & Students. The collective assets of MACP place it among the largest philanthropies in the United States.

SOURCE American Camp Association