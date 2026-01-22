American Camp Association Selects 77 Camps to Receive Grant Funding as a Part of Its Character at Camp Initiative

Funds will support the development of new and expanded character programs at day and overnight camps in the United States.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Camp Association® (ACA) is pleased to announce that 77 camps were selected through a competitive grant program to receive funding to support character development at camp.

Through its Character at Camp Initiative, a $45 million initiative funded in 2024 with a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., ACA invited camps to apply for funds to start new character programs, enhance or expand existing programs, or develop scalable character programs as a part of a regional or national network of camps. The grant program was highly competitive. Awardees were selected through a review process that included 120 volunteers from the camp field who were trained by ACA to ensure fair and consistent scoring.

Grants totaled $10.7 million in this first of two rounds of grants ACA expects to make through the Character at Camp Initiative. A total of 25 organizations received planning grants to support their efforts to prepare to apply for an implementation grant; 38 organizations received implementation grants to launch character development projects; and 14 camp networks received funds to prepare a network-wide proposal to submit in an upcoming second wave of grant funding through the initiative.

Camps selected to receive funding represent a wide array of day and overnight camps from 33 states and include, among others, camps for children and youth with special medical needs, camps serving young people from low-resourced backgrounds, camps located at museums, zoos, and science centers, and faith-based camps. Camps affiliated with YMCAs, the Girl Scouts, Scouting USA, Camp Fire, 4-H, and Jewish Community Centers are among the awardees. Camps selected to receive funding will work to foster character strengths such as integrity, resilience, honesty, courage, and community-mindedness among campers and staff. Camps are preparing to launch their projects that range from two to three years in length in early 2026.

"Camps are uniquely positioned to nurture various character strengths when they are reinforced across a young person's daily camp experiences and environments," said Henry DeHart, CEO of ACA. "Through the generous support of Lilly Endowment, the Character at Camp Initiative is investing in character development for campers and emerging camp leaders alike — including counselors in training and seasonal staff — while strengthening community partnerships that help extend this work beyond camp."

A full list of the 2026 awardees can be found on ACA's Character at Camp webpage. Funded projects will be highlighted throughout the project period through ACA's Character Academy , its online knowledge center for character development at camp. A second and final wave of the grant program is set to open in spring 2026.

About American Camp Association

The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization serving the more than 20,000 year-round and summer camps in the United States who annually serve 26 million campers. ACA is committed to collaborating with those who believe in quality camp and outdoor experiences for children, youth, and adults. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education, and professional development, and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accreditation provides public evidence of a camp's voluntary commitment to the health, safety, risk management, and overall well-being of campers and staff. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org .

About Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and sons J.K. Jr. and Eli through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff, and location. The Endowment funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion, and maintains a special commitment to its hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.

SOURCE American Camp Association