American Camp Association to Host Virtual Staffing Summit

American Camp Association

27 Oct, 2023, 15:42 ET

MARTINSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Camp Association (ACA) Inc., ACA, New York and New Jersey, ACA, Illinois, and ACA, New England are proud to present the 2023 Staffing Summit.

The 2023 Staffing Summit will feature critical learning, speaker panels, roundtables, and engaging sessions spanning three days. The virtual delivery of the conference increases the benefits of convenience and value while preserving the great networking and timely information, which are hallmarks of ACA conferences. Speakers will share practical solutions around addressing the staffing shortage, innovative ways to recruit staff, and best practices for staff retention.

"Working at camp has lifelong benefits, both personally and professionally, and our hope is that the Staffing Summit will provide the tools camps need to broaden their outreach, support their staff, and provide quality experiences," said Erin Flores, ACA professional development manager and executive director of the Staffing Summit. "Camp changes lives, and those lives change the world."

Taking place Monday, October 30, through Wednesday, November 1, the 2023 Staffing Summit will offer 45 sessions on out-of-the-box ways to connect with staff, conduct virtual job fairs and interviewing, recruit specialized staff, and more. Session recordings will be available to attendees for one month following the conference. Each day will include featured speakers, keynote presentations from industry thought leaders, and networking opportunities to share resources and ideas.

Keynote speakers Richard Coraine, Jamye Hardy-Wille, EdD, and Jolly Corley will address mental health, staff culture, seasonal staffing, and more. 

As a result of participating in the 2023 ACA Staffing Summit, camping professionals will:

  • Gain cutting-edge information about recruiting high performing staff
  • Learn valuable skills for keeping staff motivated
  • Brainstorm solutions with peers from around the country
  • Add valuable resources to hiring practices
  • Acquire techniques to increase staff retention
  • Learn strategies for meeting the mental health needs of staff

For questions or additional information, visit ACACamps.org.

The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization serving the more than 15,000 year-round and summer camps in the US who annually serve 26 million campers. ACA is committed to collaborating with those who believe in quality camp and outdoor experiences for children, youth, and adults. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education, and professional development, and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accreditation provides public evidence of a camp's voluntary commitment to the health, safety, risk management, and overall well-being of campers and staff. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org or call 800-428-2267.

