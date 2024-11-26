American Cancer Fund asks that you keep them in mind this "Giving Tuesday" to support Early Detection and Prevention!

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Giving Tuesday, the American Cancer Fund is proud to announce a special initiative aimed at empowering communities to prioritize cancer screenings and early detection. As an organization dedicated to bridging the gap between cancer patients and healthcare experts, we recognize the critical role early detection plays in improving outcomes for those affected by cancer.

Giving Tuesday Screamin For Screenings

In line with our mission, we are excited to invite supporters to contribute to our ongoing efforts in cancer prevention and education. Since the launch of our "Screamin for Screenings" campaign in Spring 2024, we have been actively engaging children to encourage their parents, grandparents, and loved ones to undergo crucial screenings. Early detection not only saves lives but also significantly increases the chances of successful treatment.

This Giving Tuesday, we encourage everyone to join us in making a difference. Your contributions will help us expand our outreach programs, provide educational resources, and support research initiatives that focus on cancer prevention and early detection. Together, we can create a ripple effect that empowers individuals to take control of their health and encourages families to prioritize screenings throughout the country.

"On this Giving Tuesday, we hope to inspire our community to invest in their health and the health of their loved ones," said Henry Stryder, Executive Director of the American Cancer Fund. "Every donation, no matter the size, contributes to a larger movement of awareness and prevention. Together, we can create a future where cancer is detected early and treated effectively."

To learn more about our "Giving Tuesday" campaign and access to our resources please visit us at www.americancancerfund.org. To make an immediate "Giving Tuesday" gift go to https://www.pledge.to/fight-cancer-on-giving-tuesday and make a contribution today. Join us in the fight against cancer by supporting early detection and prevention efforts.

About the American Cancer Fund:

The American Cancer Fund is committed to providing resources and support for cancer patients and their families. By connecting patients with experts and promoting early detection initiatives, we strive to reduce the impact of cancer on individuals and communities across the nation.

