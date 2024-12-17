American Cancer Fund Launches 12 Days of Giving Campaign to Support Cancer Patients and Recently Diagnosed Patients This Holiday Season!

As the year ends, there's no better time to give back to the community and make a meaningful impact (and perhaps save on your taxes). The 12 Days of Giving Campaign invites supporters to contribute to the American Cancer Fund, enabling us to provide crucial assistance to cancer patients and their families. Each donation helps fund programs that offer sources for financial support, educational resources, and emotional encouragement to those affected by cancer.

Throughout the campaign, participants will have the opportunity to engage in various activities and events, including special online challenges, social media highlights, and sharing personal stories of hope and resilience. The American Cancer Fund encourages everyone to spread the word and share the campaign with friends and family to maximize its impact, so we need your help!

"During the holidays, many individuals and families face additional challenges while dealing with cancer," said Shari Lerer, Chief Financial Officer of the American Cancer Fund. "Our 12 Days of Giving Campaign is not just about raising funds; it's about building a supportive community that stands with those who are fighting cancer. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference."

As the year wraps up, this campaign also provides a wonderful opportunity for individuals to make tax deductible contributions that support a worthy cause. Donors can participate directly through the American Cancer Fund's website, where they can select various giving options that resonate with them personally.

Join us in spreading hope and support this holiday season. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those battling cancer. For more information about the 12 Days of Giving Campaign, please visit our website at https://americancancerfund.org/12-days-of-giving-2024/ or to make a direct contribution, visit https://www.pledge.to/12-days-of-holiday-giving-campaign. You can also text CANCERFUND to 707070 to donate as well.

About the American Cancer Fund:

The American Cancer Fund is committed to providing resources and support for cancer patients and their families. By connecting patients with experts and promoting early detection initiatives, we strive to reduce the impact of cancer on individuals and communities across the nation. #kNOwCancer #12DaysOfGiving

