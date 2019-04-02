American Cancer Society Expands its Mission for a Cancer-Free World

Founded in 1913 by 10 doctors and five laypeople in New York City, the American Cancer Society has grown into a nationwide, community-based health organization with 1.5 million volunteers and now attacks cancer from every angle 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To support its network of volunteers, multiple fundraising efforts, and expanding range of programs, which include everything from critical research and education/awareness campaigns to emotional support and the fight for lifesaving policy changes, the American Cancer Society selected NetSuite to replace its aging and fragmented infrastructure with a single, scalable business platform.

"This year alone there will be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the U.S.," said Rob King, CFO, the American Cancer Society. "As we look to grow our impact, NetSuite will support the management of our core financial operations so we are able to focus on helping people get well and stay well, finding cures and fighting back against the disease."

The American Cancer Society will use NetSuite across its growing network of programs, volunteers and fundraising efforts. NetSuite will also help with the management and tracking of donations and goals. To help support the mission of the organization, NetSuite will host a pledge wall at SuiteWorld19 where attendees can write down their lifestyle promise in the fight against cancer. Attendees are encouraged to share their pledge on social media using the hashtags #AttackingCancer and #SuiteWorld19. For 2,000 pledges, NetSuite will donate $10,000 to the American Cancer Society.

"The American Cancer Society has led the fight against cancer for more than 100 years and the results it has achieved are nothing short of amazing," said Evan Goldberg, EVP, Oracle NetSuite. "We are always excited when we can help nonprofits focus their time and resources on making the world a better place and are proud to be helping the American Cancer Society manage its growing network of programs, volunteers and fundraising efforts."

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications, which includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 16,000 customers in 203 countries and dependent territories.

For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com.

Follow NetSuite's Cloud blog, Facebook page and @NetSuite Twitter handle for real-time updates.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite

Related Links

http://www.netsuite.com

