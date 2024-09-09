NetSuite Announces Innovations to Help Businesses Increase Efficiency and Accelerate Growth

New embedded AI capabilities, product offerings, integrations, and user experience innovations help businesses gain insights, improve productivity, and promote collaboration

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteWorld -- Oracle NetSuite today announced a series of new product updates and AI innovations across the suite to help organizations increase efficiency and accelerate growth. The latest innovations build on the comprehensive AI capabilities, including generative AI, embedded in NetSuite by adding powerful new AI updates, a new procurement solution, new partner integrations, updated project management capabilities, user experience enhancements, new training resources, and an integrated benefits offering.

"We designed NetSuite to be the foundation of business growth, with a platform that can evolve and expand to meet changing needs and a data model that connects a customer's entire business," said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "We continue to extend NetSuite's capabilities to further strengthen that foundation. As customers scale their businesses on NetSuite, AI innovations and workflow optimizations help them gain intelligent insights, improve productivity, and simplify collaboration."

To help customers gain insights to inform decision making, identify growth opportunities, and solve business challenges, NetSuite is introducing innovations across the suite. The latest capabilities include:

