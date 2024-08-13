American Cancer Society Hope Lodge® Communities Go Electric with Turnkey EV Transportation Solutions Provided by Chevrolet, Qmerit, and Schneider Electric

Partnership includes the use of Chevy Bolt EUVs, in-kind charger donations, and full-service implementation for 10 Locations across the Nation

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten American Cancer Society Hope Lodge® communities now have an easy, reliable, and trustworthy electric vehicle (EV) transportation solution for cancer patients and caregivers, thanks to a partnership by Chevrolet, Qmerit, and Schneider Electric.

Over the last ten months, the partners collaborated with the American Cancer Society to provide 11 Chevy Bolt EVs and onsite charging stations and services to Hope Lodge communities in Birmingham; Boston; Greenville, NC; Houston, Iowa City, Jackson, MS; Lexington, KY; New Orleans, Omaha and Oklahoma City.

The donated Chevy Bolts and charging systems are giving Hope Lodge cancer patients free transportation to their treatments while creating cleaner, less polluted environments for the lodges and their neighborhoods.

Established in 1970, American Cancer Society Hope Lodge communities provide a free home away from home for people facing cancer when treatment is far away. More than just a roof over their heads, it's a nurturing space that helps cancer patients and their caregivers access the care they need. Each Hope Lodge offers a supportive, homelike environment where guests can share a meal, join in evening activities, or unwind in their own private room. Hope Lodge communities provide over 500,000 nights of free lodging per year across 30+ communities across the country.

"This collaborative effort stands as a testament to the power of partnership and its impact in driving meaningful change for those facing cancer," remarks Susan Brinkley, Senior Director of Hope Lodge Operations & Expansion at the American Cancer Society. "The addition of electric vehicles and charging stations is a remarkable stride in fostering more sustainable solutions that will have a lasting impact on our communities, guests, and volunteers."

"2024 marks our 14th year partnering with the American Cancer Society," stated Steve Majoros, Chief Marketing Officer, Chevrolet. "Making reliable transportation available to patients and their families undergoing treatments away from home is a natural and critical benefit that Chevrolet is uniquely positioned to provide. This latest tactic demonstrates our deep commitment to the fight against Breast Cancer and all cancers."

"This effort represents three companies on the leading edge of electrification and transportation joining forces to support the American Cancer Society in its vital mission to families and communities," said Qmerit founder and CEO Tracy K. Price. "The Qmerit team is proud to lean into this effort with our national network of trusted, certified, highly-skilled electricians to ensure the best possible outcomes with safety, functionality, and ease of use."

The value of the combined effort represents more than $500,000, including a $60,000 gift from Schneider Electric and Qmerit donating $30,000 plus more than 200 hours of charging implementation services from the industry's largest network of certified electricians.

"We are deeply honored to support the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge communities by enhancing their infrastructure with EV charging solutions," said Jaser Faruq, Senior Vice President for Innovation, Schneider Electric. "This initiative aligns with our commitment to sustainability and innovation, and we are proud to help provide a more comfortable and supportive environment for cancer patients, caregivers, and volunteers."

For more information about American Cancer Society Hope Lodge® communities, click here.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook , X , and Instagram.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features, and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

About Qmerit

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe, and Asia. It boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores well above the industry average. Qmerit has just issued a white paper, Electrification2030, that examines issues pivotal to broad EV adoption and greater home and building electrification by 2030. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/ and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

