American Cancer Society Publishes New Quick & Healthy Cookbook with Recipes for Every Day

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick & Healthy: 50 Simple, Delicious Recipes for Every Day is the newest cookbook from the American Cancer Society. It offers 50 simple, easy-to-prepare recipes that make it easy to cook a variety of healthy dishes for everyone to enjoy at home.

"There is no question, what we eat has a tremendous impact on our health, including reducing the risk of many different types of cancer," said Colleen Doyle, MS, RD, managing director of nutrition and physical activity at the American Cancer Society. "Eating well is a key component of living an overall healthy lifestyle, and there are simple steps we can take each and every day to eat well and improve our health."

Studies have shown that meals cooked at home tend to be healthier than those eaten out. Quick & Healthy is designed to help support people in their quest to eat well and improve their health by making more home-cooked meals. The recipes are delicious and range from sandwiches and salads to soups, stews, and more traditional main courses. Each of the 50 recipes in this compact cookbook can be made in a short amount of time and is accompanied by a full-color photo.

"These recipes taste great, can be pulled together relatively quickly, and can make it easier to get a healthy meal on the table as we juggle all of our daily priorities," said Doyle.

The recipes in this new cookbook are consistent with the American Cancer Society's nutrition guidelines, which focus on recommendations to eat more vegetables and fruits, whole grains, and to limit red and processed meats. These recipes are just what the title suggests: simple, delicious, and easy enough to make on an everyday basis.

Quick & Healthy: 50 Simple, Delicious Recipes for Every Day

By: American Cancer Society

Available: November 2019

Price: $16.95 USD and $22.95 CAN

ISBN: 9781604432619

Quick & Healthy: 50 Simple, Delicious Recipes for Every Day is available everywhere books are sold.

To order, go to cancer.org/bookstore or call the Independent Publishers Group (IPG) at 800-888-4741.

For bulk order requests and other questions, e-mail trade.sales@cancer.org.

