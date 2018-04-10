American Cancer Society Welcomes Avon as National Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks

As part of its multi-year sponsorship of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks, Avon will invite its Representatives and their customers, as well as employees, to join Team Avon to raise critical funds and awareness. Avon will also donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of their pink ribbon products to the American Cancer Society's breast health programs.

"Both Avon and the American Cancer Society are leaders in the fight against breast cancer, and individually our two organizations have made a significant impact on the lives of women," said Sharon Byers, chief development and marketing officer, American Cancer Society. "But united, we can do more. Together, Avon and the American Cancer Society will be a force for good."

"Avon's commitment to the fight against breast cancer is part of our company's DNA. Over the years, Avon's breast cancer fundraising programs have mobilized people around the country to get involved and make the biggest impact possible toward the breast cancer cause," said Scott White, Chief Executive Officer of New Avon LLC. "Now, together with the American Cancer Society, we will raise more money and awareness, and impact even more lives. Our combined army – over a million strong -- of passionate Making Strides participants and Avon Representatives, customers and employees will be united in the fight against breast cancer."

For over 130 years, Avon has inspired the financial independence, health and wellbeing of women – and the fight against breast cancer is central to their mission. The Avon Breast Health Promise aims to ensure every woman, every day, is breast health aware. Since 1992, the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade has engaged its powerful woman to woman network of Representatives and their customers. Whether selling a pink ribbon product, distributing a brochure to a customer, or a simple conversation, these connections are valuable triggers for women to take action for their own wellbeing. Avon has contributed more than $800 million to breast cancer causes, educated 180 million women about this disease, and funded breast health screenings for nearly 20 million women.

Celebrating more than 25 years of saving lives nationwide, American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities to honor those touched by the disease and raise awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer. More than one million passionate participants support the noncompetitive three- to five-mile walks. Making Strides raises more than $60 million for the American Cancer Society each year, with more than $870 million raised for the fight against breast cancer since 1993. Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research; provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk; and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most. Participants can be proud that their efforts are helping more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors living in the U.S. Information on Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks is available at www.makingstrideswalk.org.

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

About New Avon LLC:

New Avon LLC ("Avon") is the leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Avon True Color, Espira, and Skin So Soft, as well as fashion and accessories. Avon has a 130-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $1 billion globally toward eradicating breast cancer and domestic violence. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avon.com.

