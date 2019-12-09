American Cancer Society Welcomes Three New Members to the Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) announces three new members and the newly-elected leadership officers to the Board of Directors, with all terms beginning on January 1, 2020.

"We are honored to welcome these distinguished members to the Board of Directors," said Jeffrey L. Kean, 2020 chair of the Board. "Our Board comprises strong leaders who collectively use their talent, expertise, and commitment to help ACS continue its mission of attacking cancer from every angle."

The ACS Board of Directors consists of 21 members, which includes five officers and 16 directors. Directors are elected for a two-year term, and officers hold their positions for a one-year term. Joining the Board are Katie Eccles, Patrick Geraghty, and Oyebode Taiwo, MD, MPH.

Katie Eccles , Salt Lake City, UT : Eccles is an attorney and of counsel at Ray, Quinney & Nebeker. In 2015, she received the local ACS Sword of Hope Award in recognition of her years of service as chair of its Hope Lodge Board to fund, design and construct the Hope Lodge in Salt Lake City . Eccles currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees for the University of Utah and chairs its Audit Committee, as well as serving as a trustee of the Nora Eccles Treadwell Foundation, the Emma Eccles Jones Foundation, and the Utah Museum of Fine Arts.

Patrick Geraghty , Jacksonville, FL : Geraghty is president and CEO of GuideWell, which includes Florida Blue , GuideWell Connect, GuideWell Health, GuideWell Source, and PopHealthCare. He established CEOs Against Cancer chapters in Minnesota and Florida and received the national CEO of the Year award from ACS in 2011. Geraghty is also a recipient of the 2017 St. George National Award.

Oyebode Taiwo , MD, MPH, Minneapolis, MN : Dr. Taiwo is the corporate medical director of 3M where he is responsible for the development of 3M's global health strategy, as well as the leadership and management of the medical organization.

"We thank our outgoing Board members Edward Benz, Jr., MD, FACP, Kevin J. Cullen, MD, and Gregory L. Pemberton, Esq., for their dedication to the ACS mission," said Daniel P. Heist, outgoing 2019 chair of the Board. "We are excited to continue the great work with the newly-elected officers that bring more than 110 years of volunteer experience to the Board leadership roles."

The 2020 American Cancer Society Board of Directors:

Officers

Jeffrey L. Kean - Chair

John Alfonso, CPA, CGMA - Vice Chair

Carmen E. Guerra, MD, MSCE, FACP - Board Scientific Officer

Brian A. Marlow, CFA - Secretary/Treasurer

Daniel P. Heist - Immediate Past Chair

Directors

Joseph A. Agresta, Jr.

Bruce N. Barron

Jennifer R. Crozer

Katie Eccles

Patrick Geraghty

Mark A. Goldberg, MD

Gareth T. Joyce

Amit Kumar, PhD

Michelle M. LeBeau, PhD

Michael T. Marquardt

Margaret McCaffery

Terri McClements

Joseph M. Naylor

William D. Novelli

Gary Shedlin

Oyebode Taiwo, MD, MPH

SOURCE American Cancer Society

