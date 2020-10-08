American Cancer Society's 100+ Year Fight to Save Lives from Breast Cancer Gets Boost from Fashion Retailer, Buckle

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion retailer, Buckle, is again sponsoring Denim Days to support the American Cancer Society (ACS). Denim Days began in 1986, when employees at a private company got together to ask coworkers for donations to "go casual" for the cause. The idea spread, and now companies, schools, and other organizations nationwide have participated. In the weeks leading up to Denim Days, friends and coworkers are asked to donate $5 or more to wear jeans to work one day in October.

In support of the campaign, Buckle will donate $1 to ACS Denim Days for every pair of regular-priced jeans purchased in-store and online from participating brands from October 4 – 25, 2020. Buckle will also contribute 20% from the sale of every t-shirt with a "Unite To Fight" sticker and give their guests the opportunity to support ACS by "Rounding Up" their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar during the same timeframe.

"Buckle has always believed that good business begins with great people doing good things, and we know our October campaign to support the fight against breast cancer is a great way to come together with our teammates, guests, and our great partners like ACS to do something impactful," shared Dennis Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Buckle.

Buckle's campaign will help the American Cancer Society provide much-needed resources and support for the one in eight women who will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

"We could not be more appreciative of Buckle's support for Denim Days," said Gary Reedy, Chief Executive Officer of the American Cancer Society. "Buckle is a great partner in our work to help save lives in the fight against breast cancer, and its team, leadership and guests continue to answer our calls for support."

ACS is the number one trusted source of cancer information and provides 24/7 virtual and live response support via their cancer hotline; provides transportation and lodging assistance to those who must travel long distances to get care; and is the primary private nonprofit funder of cancer research, investing more than $4.9 billion over 75 years.

To find a participating Buckle location, please visit www.buckle.com.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 446 retail stores in 42 states.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

SOURCE American Cancer Society

