American Cancer Society's Denim Days, Presented by Buckle, Kicks Off National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society is teaming up with fashion retailer, Buckle, this October to celebrate Denim Days to Unite To Fight against breast cancer. Since 1996, Denim Days has raised over $98 million in support of breast cancer research, programs and services.

The American Cancer Society's Denim Days is a fundraising campaign where participants donate to "dress casual" for the cause, which raises funds and awareness to support the fight against breast cancer.

"Buckle believes that good business begins with great people, doing good things," stated Dennis Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Buckle. "Our partnership with the American Cancer Society gives us the opportunity to foster a deeper connection with our guests, teammates, and the communities we serve as we unite together to support this campaign."

"Denim Days has a long history of helping the American Cancer Society fight cancer from every angle," said Sharon Byers, Chief Development, Marketing and Communications Officer of the American Cancer Society. "Buckle is a great partner and we're looking forward to working with them again to grow this program like never before."

Through the American Cancer Society's Denim Days campaign, funds raised will support critical programs including transportation to treatments, a free place to stay for those traveling away from home for cancer treatment; and invest in groundbreaking cancer research. Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among women, with more than 268,000 women expected to be diagnosed in 2019 with about 41,000 deaths.

For more information on participating in the 2019 Denim Days campaign, please call 1-800-521-5533 or visit www.ACSDenimDays.org.

About Buckle

Buckle offers a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Buckle currently operates 449 retail stores in 42 states.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

SOURCE American Cancer Society

