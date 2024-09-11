AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO ETF LINEUP

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments® today announces plans to close and liquidate American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB).

AEMB will cease trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. at the close of the market on Sept. 26, 2024. After this date, the fund will not accept purchase orders. On or about Oct. 3, 2024, the fund will liquidate and distribute its remaining assets to shareholders who have not yet redeemed or sold their shares. Prior to liquidation, the fund should be expected to deviate from its stated investment objective and strategies as it converts its remaining portfolio holdings to cash in preparation for the final distribution to shareholders.

American Century's ETF assets under management total $51.5 billion as of Aug. 30, 2024.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com .

