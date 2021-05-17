American Century Investments Announces New Heads of Talent, Development & Diversity and Employee Experience

"At American Century, we approach diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) as a journey to learn, unlearn and relearn. I'm very pleased to announce Deidre and Diane's appointments, which will maintain and enhance our corporate culture by continuing to embed our DE&I agenda in our progressive talent processes and bringing focus to our employee experience," said Hobbs.

"Deidre has proven expertise in people and diversity strategy implementation, developing metrics-driven equity and accountability platforms, change management, organizational design, talent and succession management and leadership development. Diane's significant experience with clients will provide a unique perspective on how we enhance our employee experience and engagement, and her current and past community involvement will enable us to maximize our employee engagement as it relates to our community investments. The combination of Deidre's deep human resources and business experiences and Diane's extensive client and community experiences will bring significant impact to the human capital strategies for our firm."

Deidre Boulware

In her new role, Boulware will coordinate the recruiting, talent management, development and DE&I function globally, leading those teams and ensuring that aligned initiatives advance the firm's mission and culture and drive organizational and employee effectiveness and efficiency. With respect to DE&I, Boulware will particularly focus on the firm's diversity strategy aligned to employee engagement, talent development and community partnerships.

Boulware joins American Century with 20 years of business and HR experience in financial services most recently at Willis Towers Watson, where she served as global human resources senior leader for Global Investments and Asset Management Exchange. Prior to that, she held senior human resources roles at major financial services firms including Capital One, Ally Financial and Wachovia Securities. Previously, she served as a vice president in energy and power corporate finance at Banc of America Securities, LLC. Boulware holds a master's in business administration the University of Michigan and a bachelor's in science from Hampton University, where she graduated magna cum laude.

Diane Gallagher

In her new role, Gallagher will lead employee relations, employee engagement, employee experience, recognition and community investment. She also will work closely with the firm's marketing and communications teams on how employee policies and practices are communicated internally and externally.

Gallagher originally joined American Century Investments in 1995, most recently serving as vice president, Value-Add programs and vice president, Defined Contribution Investment Only Practice Management prior to that. Previously, she led product marketing for J.P. Morgan Retirement Plan Services and directed the participant communications and education department and earlier held positions with the Mutual Fund Education Alliance (MFEA) and Sinai Health Care System.

She holds a bachelor's in Communication Studies from University of Detroit Mercy, where she graduated magna cum laude. She currently serves as president of the Children's Mercy Hospital Hands & Hearts Auxiliary, is a board member of both the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and the Center for Practical Bioethics and is past president and current advisory board member of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

For more information on American Century's sustainability practices and ways it makes an impact through how it manages money, develops its workforce and lifts its communities, you can read its Corporate Responsibility Report.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.7 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

