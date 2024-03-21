AVANTIS INVESTORS® LAUNCHES NEW ACTIVE EMERGING MARKETS ETF

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantis Investors®, a $40 billion* investment offering from global asset manager American Century Investments®, expands its investment capabilities with the launch of a new exchange traded fund (ETF) today. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is now listed on the NASDAQ Exchange.

"We are excited about the debut of our latest ETF, AVXC, which marks our 28th active ETF launch since fall 2019," said Phil McInnis, chief investment strategist, Avantis Investors. "The continued adoption we see from investors across our range of offerings reinforces the belief we had when we started Avantis. Investors see value in low-cost, well-designed active strategies that combine the best elements of indexing with the potential to achieve better outcomes."

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

AVXC invests primarily in a diverse group of companies related to emerging markets, excluding those domiciled in China, across market sectors, industry groups and countries. The fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations, but it seeks securities of companies that it expects to have higher returns by placing an enhanced emphasis on securities of companies with smaller market capitalizations and securities of companies with higher profitability and value characteristics. It has an expense ratio of 0.33%.

The ETF will be co-managed by Chief Investment Officer Eduardo Repetto and Senior Portfolio Managers Mitchell Firestein, Daniel Ong, CFA and Ted Randall, and Portfolio Manager Matthew Dubin.

"AVXC complements our existing emerging market offerings nicely," said Firestein. "The fund has a similar design as Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM), our all cap emerging market equity ETF, but provides flexibility for investors seeking greater control of their country allocations within emerging markets."

The new fund joins Avantis' lineup of ETFs and mutual funds spanning equities, fixed income and real estate. The full lineup is available here.

Avantis helps clients achieve their investment goals through a persistent focus on providing well-diversified investment solutions that fit seamlessly into asset allocations and combine the potential for added value with the consistency of indexing. Repetto and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Keating, CFA, CPA have led Avantis since its 2019 start.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

*Assets under supervision as of 2/27/2024.

Exchange Traded Funds are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not net asset value) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting Avantisinvestors.com or by calling 833-928-2684, contains this and other information about the fund and should be read carefully before investing.

Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

These are actively managed ETFs that do not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments, interest rates and various credit metrics. If the portfolio manager considerations are inaccurate or misapplied, the fund's performance may suffer.

International investing involves special risks, such as political instability and currency fluctuations. Investing in emerging markets may accentuate these risks.

Historically, small- and/or mid-cap stocks have been more volatile than the stock of larger, more established companies. Smaller companies may have limited resources, product lines and markets, and their securities may trade less frequently and in more limited volumes than the securities of larger companies.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Foreside Fund Services, LLC—Distributor, not affiliated with American Century Investment Services, Inc.

Mutual Funds: American Century Investment Services, Inc., Distributor.

©2024 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.

360 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90012

Contact: Nicole Glenna

(646) 658-7718

SOURCE American Century Investments