American Century Investments' Joyce Huang Receives Rising Star Award From Nicsa

"We are proud of Joyce for her commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) at American Century and her adoption of our culture to learn, unlearn and relearn," said Chief Investment Officer Victor Zhang. "She exemplifies the mindset of curiosity and growth that we encourage at American Century and that we believe aids us in fostering an inclusive and accepting community."

Huang, who has been with American Century since 2018, leads the Pan Asian Chapter of American Century's Mosaic business resource group. Mosaic represents minority groups from different ethnicities and cultural backgrounds and is dedicated to linking the firm's work with its internal and external communities and providing a space that allows teammates to be their authentic selves. Huang is also a member of American Century's Accelerate business resource group, which is focused on accelerating change to engage, inspire and develop the women of American Century Investments to drive total business performance and establish a strong reputation as a company where women want to work and thrive.

"My experience with DE&I at American Century has been very rewarding and has allowed me to educate others about the challenges that diverse people face in the workplace," Huang said. "It is important to me that people understand that one person cannot speak for an entire group, which is why the business resource groups are so critical for connecting with and learning from others." I especially appreciate the firm's DE&I initiative because it has encouraged me to challenge my preconceived notions and to listen and be open and authentic with other employees."

Prior to working for American Century, Huang was an investment director for fixed income and multi-asset solutions for First State Investments. Previously, she served in roles as a senior investment strategist and senior portfolio specialist for BNY Mellon Investment Management. Prior to that, she was a vice president and account manager in the capital markets fixed income group at Citigroup. She started in the industry with Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital, where she was a vice president in its fixed income research group. Huang holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

For more information on American Century's sustainability practices, including DE&I and ways it makes an impact through how it manages money, develops its workforce and lifts its communities, you can read American Century's Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Nicsa

Founded in 1962, Nicsa is a not-for-profit trade association striving to connect all facets of the global asset management industry in order to develop, share, implement, and advance leading practices. Nicsa aims to help firms operating in all segments of the global asset management industry meet the changing needs of their clients by aligning and educating industry participants through formal education programs, interactive forums, networking opportunities, and initiatives such as the Diversity Project North America. Nicsa provides industry executives the tools to gain insights and make informed decisions about strategic business development and best practice implementation. In addition, Nicsa allows the opportunity for individuals to develop professional leadership skills and make a meaningful impact on the industry we serve via committee volunteer work. Learn more at https://www.nicsa.org/

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Hong Kong; Frankfurt; Sydney; Los Angeles; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.7 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit americancentury.com.

©2021 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Laura Kouri

(816) 516-7729



SOURCE American Century Investments

Related Links

https://corporate.americancentury.com

