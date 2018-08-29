American Century Investments Launches Three Additional Exchange Traded Funds

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments today announced the further buildout of its suite of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT), American Century STOXX®1 U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) and American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) are now available to clients and investors and are listed on the NYSE ARCA.

"We are building a line-up of ETFs that apply our unique insights to solve common investment problems and help investors achieve their goals," said Edward Rosenberg, senior vice president and head of ETFs for American Century. "We are excited to launch these additional funds."

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF utilize American Century's Intelligent Beta2 methodology, which systematizes many of the same attributes that fundamental research and security selection seek to identify, in a rules-based, indexed approach.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF is a foreign large blend fund that seeks to enhance core international exposure. Its rules-based approach analyzes each stock's quality, growth and value characteristics to select individual securities. It also dynamically adjusts exposures in an effort to take advantage of prevailing market conditions.

American Century STOXX® U.S. Quality Growth ETF is a large-cap growth fund that seeks to enhance the core growth component of investor portfolios. The fund features a rules-based approach to identify stocks that feature a combination of quality and growth. The methodology distinguishes between stable growth and pure growth companies, dynamically allocating to each category and adjusting sector exposures, depending on the market environment.

Both funds will be managed by Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager Peruvemba Satish and ETF Portfolio Manager Rene Casis. Satish leads American Century's global analytics team and joined the firm in 2014. Casis joined American Century in early 2018 after serving in ETF portfolio management roles with BlackRock, Barclays Global Investors (BGI) and 55 Institutional.

The third fund, American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF, is an actively managed municipal bond fund that combines investments in thoroughly researched high yield and investment grade municipal bonds. Designed for investors seeking current income, the fund dynamically adjusts investment grade and high yield exposures based on prevailing market conditions. Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager Steven Permut and Vice President and Portfolio Managers Joe Gotelli and Alan Kruss are managing the fund. The firm's municipal team averages 24 years of industry experience coupled with an average tenure of 21 years with the firm.

"We now have five ETF funds available for clients and investors," Rosenberg said. "All of our ETFs feature institutional-quality management that draws on the firm's fundamental and quantitative expertise."

Today's launch of three more ETF funds caps a busy year for American Century. Since announcing its ETF initiative in the spring of 2017, the firm has made steady progress hiring key personnel, establishing relationships with ETF liquidity providers and laying the groundwork for a sustained presence in the ETF marketplace. Rosenberg joined the firm from Northern Trust's FlexShares in June 2017, followed by the November hiring of Matt Lewis as vice president and head of ETF implementation & capital markets. American Century also announced that it entered into an agreement with Precidian Investments, LLC to license the firm's ActiveSharesSM methodology in support of the potential launch of actively managed, non-transparent3 ETFs, subject to regulatory approval. In early 2018, the firm hired Rene Casis for the value ETF portfolio manager position and Sean Walker as an ETF specialist. Then the firm announced the launch of its first two ETFs in mid-January. Lastly, the firm named Margaret Dorn as ETF external specialist and Matthew Abatecola and Ross Kamovitch as ETF internal specialists in March.

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,300 employees serve investment professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Hong Kong; Sydney; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang and David MacEwen serve as co-chief investment officers. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.4 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

