American Century Investments Offers Free Book For Parents On "Raising Financially Aware Kids"

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer ending and kids heading back to school, now is the perfect time for parents to talk with their children about setting a budget. In order to assist,

American Century Investments created the free book, Raising Financially Aware Kids.

Young people are hungry for information about managing finances, said American Century Vice President Diane Gallagher.

"An overwhelming majority of teens -- 84 percent -- report looking to their parents for information on how to manage money," said Gallagher. "However, 34 percent of parents say their family's approach to financial matters is to not discuss finances with their children and 'let kids be kids.'1 Our hope is that Raising Financially Aware Kids can be a useful tool to help parents begin a dialogue about money and create good habits with their children."

Designed to help teach toddlers to teens about money and steps to develop lifelong values about work, spending and education, the book covers topics such as differences between "needs" and "wants" and the values around money; establishing saving and investing habits at every age; and aspects of debt and borrowing, what to watch for and how those concepts pertain to paying for an education.

"It's never too early, or too late, to start teaching kids about money," Gallagher said. "They're exposed to marketing beginning at a very early age that encourages them to want the newest toys or latest fashions. We wrote the guide to help parents have meaningful conversations with their children, whatever their age, that can help develop skills and discipline that can also carry over to other areas of their lives."

To download a free copy of the guide, visit www.americancentury.com/kids.

