AMERICAN CENTURY LAUNCHES SECURITIZED CREDIT ETF

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments, a $330 billion global asset manager*, expands its exchange traded fund (ETF) platform with the launch of American Century Securitized Credit ETF (ASEC), an actively-managed solution designed to complement core bond allocations with diversification benefits. The fund is now available on the NASDAQ Exchange.

"Investors seeking income and diversification are looking beyond traditional corporate credit and we're eager to provide a low-cost offering that applies our active management expertise to high-quality securitized credit through a disciplined process," said Senior Portfolio Manager Paul Norris. "ASEC pairs fundamental expertise with proprietary analytics and active risk management in an effort to capture market inefficiencies and offer a differentiated return profile, positioned to outyield similarly rated corporates while maintaining lower duration and strong credit quality."

Strategy built on a strong foundation

ASEC is an active ETF that seeks to deliver high income and diversification benefits to traditional core fixed income sectors primarily through investments in often underrepresented asset-backed securities (ABS) and other securitized subsectors. The fund generally intends to focus on investment-grade, U.S. securitized debt securities in non-traditional ABS sectors, but may also invest in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and government and nongovernment agency securities. It has a gross expense ratio of 0.29%.

ASEC is co-managed by Norris and Portfolio Manager Michael Waggaman. The American Century fixed income team is built on more than 50 years of fixed-income investing experience and oversees $40** billion in assets under management.

American Century's expanding suite of fixed income ETFs

ASEC expands the firm's fixed income ETF lineup, joining the American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP), American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF), American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI), American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI), American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (FUSI), American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) and American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (CATF).

American Century introduced its ETF program in 2018 to provide clients with lower-cost, tax-efficient investment strategies. Today, American Century is the fourth-largest issuer of active ETFs in assets under management in the U.S with one of the fastest organic growth rates among ETF providers.1

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. The Institute is the controlling owner of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

*Assets under supervision as of 05/05/26.

**Assets under management as of 04/30/26.

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting Avantisinvestors.com or by calling 833-928-2684; for American Century products visit americancentury.com. This document contains this and other information about the fund and should be read carefully before investing.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments, interest rates and various credit metrics. If the portfolio manager considerations are inaccurate or misapplied, the fund's performance may suffer.

Fixed-income investments are subject to interest rate risk. Generally, as interest rates rise, the value of the securities held in the fund will decline. The opposite is true when interest rates decline. In addition, the lower-rated debt securities in which the fund invests are subject to greater credit risk and liquidity risk. Credit risk is the risk that an obligation won't be paid and a loss will result. Liquidity risk is the risk that the fund will have difficulty selling its debt securities.

Derivatives may be more sensitive to changes in market conditions and may amplify risks.

This material has been prepared for educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, investment, accounting, legal or tax advice.

Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Diversification does not assure a profit, nor does it protect against loss of principal

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Foreside Fund Services, LLC - Distributor, not affiliated with American Century Investment Services, Inc.

Copyright 2026 American Century Proprietary Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Morningstar data out of 422 ETF issuers overall and 376 active ETF issuers as of April 30, 2026.

Contact

Nicole Glenna

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SOURCE American Century Investments