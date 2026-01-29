AVANTIS INVESTORS ADDS TO PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT TEAM

Joseph Chi, former Dimensional Fund Advisors Co-head of Portfolio Management and Investment Committee Chairman, joins Avantis as Senior Portfolio Manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alongside significant growth in clients and assets under management and an expanding lineup of investment solutions, Avantis Investors®, a $110 billion* investment offering from the $300 billion** global asset manager American Century Investments®, expands its portfolio management team with the addition of Joseph Chi. He joins as a senior portfolio manager, reporting to Chief Investment Officer Eduardo Repetto and is based in Los Angeles. Avantis, along with American Century, is the fourth-largest issuer of active ETFs in the United States.1

"The Avantis team is a self-selected group of people with a strong service culture, who are eager to deliver the best for our clients, and we're thrilled to add Joe to the team," said Repetto. "Joe is an amazing talent and embodies everything we look for in a teammate to help us continue to improve and exceed the standards our clients expect from us."

Chi was formally at Dimensional Fund Advisors, where he served as Co-head of Portfolio Management and Chair of the Investment Committee, overseeing a global team of 150 investment professionals. Earlier in his career, Joe practiced securities and finance law, specializing in venture capital, IPOs and secondary offerings and M&A. Joe is a CFA charterholder and earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and an MBA from UCLA. He also holds a JD from the University of Southern California.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the incredible team at Avantis, many of whom I have had the pleasure of working with before for many years," said Chi. "I am looking forward to being part of the team and helping Avantis continue to grow."

In December 2025, six years after its founding, Avantis surpassed $100 billion in assets under management. Avantis was established in 2019 to help clients achieve their investment goals through a persistent focus on providing well-diversified investment solutions that fit seamlessly into asset allocations and combine the potential for outperformance with the consistency of indexing. Today, Avantis offers 44 investment strategies across the United States, Australia and Europe, with listings in London, Frankfurt and Zurich.

Avantis is part of American Century, an asset manager with a reputation for client care, stewardship and stability. Through American Century's relationship with the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, investments with Avantis help support research that can improve human health and save lives. Since 2000, American Century's dividends distributed to the Stowers Institute have totaled more than $2 billion.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan Thomas is chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000.

*Assets under supervision as of 1/22/2026.

**Assets under supervision as of 1/22/2026.

1 Ranking is based on AUM of 344 active ETF issuers excluding fund-of-funds and feeders, reporting to Morningstar Direct as of December 31, 2025.

The investment strategies of Avantis Investors are an investment discipline by American Century Investments, a global asset manager.

