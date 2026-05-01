American Christian Clergy Travel to Japan to Defend Religious Freedom and Stand with Family Federation Believers

Organized in just two weeks and funded through voluntary donations, the delegation reflects a rare mobilization of Christian pastors responding to the Japanese government's dissolution of the Family Federation's legal status. The effort was led by Family Federation USA President Rev. Demian Dunkley, under whose leadership American members quickly rallied to support their counterparts in Japan.

At the heart of the visit was a shared conviction across denominations: defending the freedom to believe and worship is a core responsibility of the global Church.

"When persecution comes, it's always for expansion and for growth," said Bishop Ron Thomas. "I'm here to encourage the next generation…for the expansion and the growth…for the kingdom of God on earth."

Clergy delivered messages of encouragement and resilience during gatherings including a public forum and a large outdoor rally in Tokyo's Shibuya district, where participants joined in prayer, praise, and worship.

Referencing the American civil rights movement, Bishop Leonard Dew said, "Faith is seeing the staircase even when you can't take the first step…today we're here taking the first step." Bishop Abram Dixon added, "If we would just believe that God's hand is upon Japan, you will prevail."

Pastors emphasized their presence was spiritual, not political—rooted in the belief that faith communities must stand together when religious freedom is threatened. Bishop Dr. Edward Barnett noted that while external pressures may affect the mind, "man can't…touch your spirit that belongs to God."

Clergy also met with Japanese members facing church closures and restrictions. Despite these challenges, pastors emphasized that faith transcends institutions. "You are the church anywhere," said Bishop John Watts.

While US and Japanese second-generation were present, the participation of Christian pastors—standing publicly in Japan in defense of religious freedom—added a distinct and widely resonant dimension to the delegation's efforts.

The presence of diverse American pastors signals growing international concern over the treatment of religious communities in Japan. Organizers say the visit sends a clear message: the global Christian community is watching, and faith leaders are willing to cross borders to defend religious freedom.

Irving Street Rep

Ron Lucas

[email protected]

Sungmi Holdhus

Family Federation USA

[email protected]

SOURCE Family Federation for World Peace and Unification