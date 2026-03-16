Hundreds to Rally at Japanese Embassy in Washington in Support of Family Federation Japan

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Family Federation and supporters will gather outside the Japanese Embassy in Washington, DC on Thursday, March 19 at 12:00 PM to call attention to what organizers describe as a serious and historic moment for religious freedom in Japan.

Participants say the Japanese government has dissolved the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, resulting in the closure of 400 churches and offices across the country. Congregations that had existed for decades were forced to shut their doors, and thousands of members were asked to leave sanctuaries where they had prayed, gathered, and raised their families in faith.

"For our brothers and sisters in Japan, this moment has brought deep sorrow and uncertainty," organizers said. "Communities that have served quietly and sacrificially for decades are now facing the sudden loss of their churches and places of worship."

The demonstration in Washington will serve as a peaceful appeal for the protection of religious liberty and the dignity of people of the members of the Family Federation. Organizers say members of the global faith community are standing in solidarity with those in Japan who cannot publicly gather in the same way.

"For decades, Japanese members have supported missions around the world, traveling to distant nations, raising families in faith, and investing their lives for the sake of humanity," organizers said. "Now they are facing hardship, and the global family stands with them."

The rally comes at a significant moment as Japanese leadership visits Washington this week. Participants say they hope their peaceful demonstration will raise awareness and encourage dialogue about the protection of religious freedom.

Organizers expect approximately 500 participants, including members of the Family Federation and supporters of religious liberty.

"This gathering is not about anger or confrontation," organizers said. "It is about standing with our family and reminding the world that religious freedom matters."

Members in Japan are currently unable to gather publicly in the same way due to the closure of their churches. Supporters in the United States say they are using their freedom to speak out respectfully on behalf of those affected.

The event will include speakers and participants holding signs calling for help for their family of faith in Japan.

Event Details

WHAT: Help! Protest for Family Federation Japan

WHEN: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 12:00 PM

WHERE: Japanese Embassy, 2520 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008

Members of the public who wish to attend can register and receive updates at:

http://help.familyfed.org

Media Contact:

Ron Lucas

Irving Street Rep

[email protected]

Sungmi Holdhus

Family Federation for World Peace and Unification USA

[email protected]

SOURCE Family Federation for World Peace and Unification